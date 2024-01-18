Reba McEntire Leads Star-Studded Lineup at Super Bowl LVII Pregame Spectacle

As Super Bowl LVII approaches, anticipation is building not only for the thrilling football showdown but also for the star-studded pregame performances that will set the stage for the big event. The NFL recently unveiled the lineup for the pregame entertainment, featuring iconic artists Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day, who are all set to captivate fans with their musical talents.

Reba McEntire, the 68-year-old country music superstar, is set to perform the national anthem, marking a significant moment in her career. In a press statement, McEntire expressed her honor at being part of such a historic occasion as the Super Bowl comes to Las Vegas for the first time. For McEntire, singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the sporting event is a full-circle moment, as 2024 marks 50 years since she was discovered singing the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo. She remarked, “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate that anniversary.”

Post Malone will lend his unique style to the pregame festivities by singing “America the Beautiful.” The 28-year-old artist, known for his genre-blending music, is sure to deliver a memorable performance. Meanwhile, Golden Globe winner Andra Day will deliver a soulful rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” expressing her gratitude and excitement on social media.

The Super Bowl, scheduled for February 11, will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The pregame entertainment promises not only musical excellence but also inclusivity, as each performer will be accompanied by an American Sign Language translator. CODA actor Daniel Durant will join Reba McEntire, while actress, model, and dancer Anjel Piñero will appear alongside Post Malone. Additionally, actor and choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will provide sign language interpretation for both “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Usher.