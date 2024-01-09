Parker McCollum and Wife’s Tropical Retreat Before 2024 Tour

Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray Light, recently enjoyed a blissful beach vacation in preparation for his highly anticipated 2024 tour. The lovebirds shared glimpses of their sun-drenched tropical getaway in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, on social media, radiating joy and relaxation.

Hallie Ray Light playfully captioned two poolside photos, saying, “do not disturb for the next 6 days please!!” The subsequent posts chronicling their excursion showcased the couple indulging in beachside activities, pool lounging, and, most importantly, reveling in each other’s company.

As the platinum-selling country star winds down his tropical escape, he gears up for the commencement of the Burn It Down Tour, set to kick off on January 18 at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. The extensive 41-date tour, produced by Emporium Presents, will span various cities, including Dayton, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and conclude on August 31 in Corpus Christi, TX, at the American Bank Center Arena.

McCollum is thrilled about the upcoming tour, promising fans an extraordinary experience. “2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together. I can’t wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up. The Burn It Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic,” he teased in a recent statement.

The Burn It Down Tour will feature special guests on select dates, including Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge, and Catie Offerman. Following a significant year in 2023, headlining his own arena and amphitheater tour and supporting Morgan Wallen on select stadium shows, Parker McCollum is poised for another remarkable musical journey.

The tour takes its name from McCollum’s current radio single, “Burn It Down,” a track featured on his latest album, “Never Enough,” currently making waves in the Top 15 at Country radio. McCollum, credited as a songwriter alongside Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose, and Lori McKenna, has crafted a breakup anthem that delves into the emotional aftermath of a past relationship.

For a comprehensive list of Parker’s upcoming tour dates and ticket information, fans can visit parkermccollum.com.