’90s Country Icon John Michael Montgomery Announces Retirement and Farewell Tour

After a remarkable career spanning over three decades, John Michael Montgomery, the iconic figure of ’90s country music, has revealed his decision to retire from touring at the age of 58. Montgomery, known for his string of hits and enduring contributions to the genre, shared the news on New Year’s Day via social media, expressing his plans to “wind down” his touring career by the end of 2025.

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the announcement, Montgomery stated, “HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! I hope everyone enjoyed bringing in 2024 and may it be a wonderful one for all my friends out there. For me, it will be the start of my farewell tour as I have decided to wind down my touring career over this year and 2025.”

Reflecting on the early days of his touring journey, Montgomery reminisced about the surreal experience of stepping onto a tour bus in 1992, coinciding with the release of his debut single, “Life’s A Dance.” In a recent press release, he shared his thoughts, “It was so surreal to me. And of course, like any new artist would, I worried about how long it would last and hoped it would not be a ‘flash in the pan’ career.”

Acknowledging the significance of every album, song, and year spent pursuing his passion, Montgomery expressed deep gratitude to his loyal fans who have supported him throughout his illustrious career. He assured listeners that while he is bidding farewell to touring, he isn’t saying goodbye to performing altogether. Montgomery explained, “I’m not saying I’m never gonna step on stage and perform again, I still love that feeling of entertaining and the crowd cheering and singing along with my songs as much as that first show over thirty years ago.”

The Kentucky-born artist, who has amassed an impressive resume, boasts 36 radio singles, 16 million albums sold, and an array of chart-topping hits, including seven No. 1 singles. Reflecting on his journey, Montgomery credited his parents for instilling a love for music in him and his brother, Eddie Montgomery, with whom he performed in a family band before both artists pursued individual careers. Eddie, along with friend Troy Gentry, later formed the renowned country duo, Montgomery Gentry.

As Montgomery bids adieu to the road life, he continues to be actively involved in the music scene, notably celebrating the accomplishments of the next generation. Recently, he joined forces with Eddie to commemorate his son Walker Montgomery’s Grand Ole Opry debut. Expressing pride in his son’s achievement, Montgomery shared a post on social media, stating, “Congratulations to my son, @walkermontgomery for your Opry debut. Eddie and I were honored to announce Walker to the stage. He stepped into the circle and gave an amazing performance. We are so proud of him.”

