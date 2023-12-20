Lainey Wilson Shares Balancing Act for 2024

Lainey Wilson takes a moment to reflect on her whirlwind year and offers a glimpse into her plans for a more balanced and sustainable 2024.

Wilson is wrapping up a monumental year that has seen her career reach new heights. Chart-topping hits, awards, including the prestigious CMA Entertainer of the Year title, and numerous high-profile television appearances have marked her journey in the world of country music.

As she envisions the coming year, Wilson reveals her intention to adopt a more balanced and sustainable schedule. In an interview, she articulates her outlook for 2024, emphasizing the importance of achieving equilibrium in her professional and personal life. “Next year it’s going to be about balance,” she affirms.

Despite a seemingly clear calendar until early March, she won’t be idle during this time. “January and February, I’ll be in Nashville, but I’ll be making a record,” she discloses, alluding to an upcoming project that will follow her acclaimed 2022 album, Bell Bottom Country, crowned Album of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards.

While the prospect of a well-deserved vacation beckons, Wilson expresses her contentment at the simple joy of being home. “I mean, that’s still work, but just even sleeping in your own bed does wonders,” she acknowledges.

Addressing the inevitable question of her touring plans for 2024, the platinum-selling artist hints at a deliberate scaling back. “We’re definitely not going to be playing as many shows next year,” she shares. Although the number of scheduled performances will be “almost cut in half,” Wilson assures fans that there will still be plenty of opportunities to catch her live.

March 2024 will see her return to the stage at the Rib Round Up in West Palm Beach, Florida. Subsequent international shows across Australia, Northern Ireland, Scotland, England, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, and Norway will precede the official launch of her highly anticipated Country’s Cool Again Tour in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 31, 2024. The tour will feature special guests Jackson Dean, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top on select dates.

Having logged over 100 shows in 2023, Wilson looks forward to a bit more breathing room in 2024. Inspired by the wisdom of the late country music icon Loretta Lynn, she shares, “Loretta Lynn said something one time. I wrote it down…it was along the lines of if I’m not living, I ain’t writing.”