Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson’s Emotional Duet “Save Me” Hits #1 on Country Charts

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, recognized as the CMA New Artist Of The Year and Entertainer of the Year, have secured yet another #1 hit. Their powerful duet, “Save Me,“ has climbed to the summit of both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Mediabase chart, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the speed at which “Save Me” reached the top spot. In just 13 weeks from its impact date at country radio, the song has become the fastest climb to a #1 hit for both Lainey and Jelly Roll. The track itself is a revamped version of a song from Jelly Roll’s 2020 album, “A Beautiful Disaster,” produced during his transition to country music. The duet, co-written by Jelly Roll and David Ray, is also featured on Jelly’s recent 2023 album, “Whitsett Chapel.”

In a interview with Apple Music earlier this year, Jelly Roll revealed the emotional inspiration behind “Save Me.” The song was born during the height of the pandemic, a challenging time for many. Jelly Roll, grappling with the recent loss of his father, felt compelled to channel his emotions into music. He shared, “‘Save Me’ came from a really dark space. It’s still really hard to sing.”

“‘Save Me’ came from a really dark space. It’s still really hard to sing.” – Jelly Roll

The heartfelt and inspiring message of “Save Me” has clearly struck a chord with audiences, resonating deeply with those who have faced their own struggles. The song’s success is a testament to the emotional depth and authenticity brought forth by Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson.

Congratulations to this dynamic duo on yet another well-deserved #1 hit, showcasing their undeniable impact on the country music scene. “Save Me” not only tops the charts but also stands as a powerful reminder of the healing and connective power of music in challenging times.