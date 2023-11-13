Zach Bryan Bids $4,000 on ‘DeAnn’ Vinyl at Cancer Fundraiser, Surprises Fan with Gift

Zach Bryan showcased his benevolence at a cancer fundraiser held in the heart of Copan, Oklahoma. The occasion marked the culmination of an extraordinary journey embarked upon by Zach’s father, Dewayne Bryan, whose altruistic trek from Claremore to Copan commenced in 2021. This heartfelt endeavor was initiated to lend support to a Texas teacher grappling with the formidable challenges of cancer. Dewayne’s commitment to this cause has expanded over the years, embracing a broader spectrum of charitable organizations, including the impactful beneficiaries Hopestone Cancer Support Center and Paths to Independence.

As the sun set on the day of the fundraiser, a spirited BBQ and auction unfolded, aimed at further bolstering the financial support for the noble causes championed by the Bryans. Amidst the lively bids and spirited camaraderie, Zach Bryan, with a generous spirit and a deep commitment to the cause, stepped forward to make a significant contribution. The artist bid an impressive $4,000 on a vinyl copy of his own creation, the signed ‘DeAnn’ album. Remarkably, Zach emerged triumphant in the auction, securing the prized possession.

However, the plot took an even more heartwarming turn. Rather than cherishing the vinyl as a personal memento, Zach, sought out a fortunate fan amidst the enthusiastic crowd. In a display of humility and generosity, he decided to bestow the coveted ‘DeAnn’ vinyl upon a randomly chosen supporter. The act, accompanied by Zach’s impassioned shout during the bidding – “It’s not worth it!” – suggested a genuine desire to deflect attention away from the material value of the record and redirect it towards the charitable cause at hand.

This noteworthy incident adds another layer to Zach Bryan’s burgeoning reputation, elevating him beyond the realm of musical prowess into the sphere of compassionate individuals. As a recent nominee for multiple 2024 GRAMMY Awards, including recognition for his collaboration with Kacey Musgraves on “I Remember Everything.”