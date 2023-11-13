Lainey Wilson Unveils Exclusive ‘Country Gold’ Stanley Tumbler

Lainey Wilson has once again joined forces with the food and drinkware brand, Stanley, to introduce a distinctive custom Stanley Tumbler. The unveiling of this exclusive “Country Gold” tumbler is set for Tuesday, November 14, promising fans a unique and stylish addition to their collection.

The much-anticipated “Country Gold” Stanley Tumbler will be available for purchase starting at 12 pm EST on November 14. Crafted as a homage to Lainey Wilson’s signature style, this 40oz Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler is priced at $55. The design features captivating flecks of gold shimmer against a rich burgundy backdrop, creating a visual representation of Lainey’s artistic flair. To further personalize the tumbler, Lainey’s initials, “LW,” grace the bottom of the cup.

This collaboration follows the wildly successful launch of Wilson’s first-ever collaboration with Stanley – the limited edition “Watermelon Moonshine” 40oz Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler in July. Remarkably, the initial collaboration sold out within an astonishing 11 minutes, showcasing the fervent enthusiasm of Lainey Wilson’s fanbase.

Graham Nearn, SVP of Product Creation & Design at Stanley, expressed the inspiration behind the “Country Gold” collaboration in a statement. He stated, “On the heels of this Summer’s ‘Watermelon Moonshine H2.0 Flowstate Quencher’ collaboration with CMA award winner Lainey Wilson, our team was inspired to design something extra special for our second collaboration.”

In a creative partnership, Lainey Wilson and the Stanley team worked together to bring the “Country Gold” vision to life. Nearn shared insights into the collaborative process, stating, “Lainey and Stanley began with the goal of attracting, engaging, and capturing the imagination of Lainey and Stanley fans alike. Interpreting and innovating through Lainey’s Signature Style, the result is a brand new color finished with a fun hidden detail. Sparking flecks of soft gold shimmer are layered over deep burgundy hues.”

As fans eagerly await the release on November 14, the “Country Gold” Stanley Tumbler stands as a testament to the synergy between Lainey Wilson’s distinct style and Stanley’s commitment to creating quality and visually stunning products. Don’t miss your chance to secure this limited edition tumbler and add a touch of “Country Gold” to your collection.