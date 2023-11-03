Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, and More to Pay Tribute to Jimmy Buffett at 2023 CMA Awards

In an emotional and heartfelt moment, the upcoming 57th Annual CMA Awards will see country music legends coming together to pay tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett. The Country Music Association (CMA) recently announced that Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Mac McAnally, and Zac Brown Band will join forces for a special performance dedicated to the iconic “Margaritaville” singer/songwriter.

This tribute is particularly poignant as all four artists have a deep connection with Jimmy Buffett. Kenny Chesney, an 11-time CMA Award winner, was among the first to honor his dear friend after Buffett’s passing. He paid tribute with an oceanside performance of “A Pirate Looks At Forty” and a heartfelt message, expressing his gratitude for their friendship and the lasting impact of Buffett’s songs.

Mac McAnally, a longtime member of Buffett’s The Coral Reefer Band, shared a close working relationship with the legendary artist, co-writing several songs and co-producing some of his albums, including the upcoming posthumous album, “Equal Strain On All Parts,” set to release on November 3.

Alan Jackson, a 16-time CMA Award winner, teamed up with Jimmy Buffett on the hit song “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” which won the CMA Award for Vocal Event of the Year in 2003. The track also earned recognition as the No. 3 country song of the decade by Billboard.

Zac Brown Band, nominated for the 2023 Vocal Group of the Year, has a history of collaboration with Buffett. They worked together on the song “Knee Deep” in 2011 and shared the stage for CMT Crossroads in 2020. In 2022, they combined their talents for a reimagined version of ZBB’s chart-topping hit, “Same Boat.”

The tribute performance will take place at the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 8, just over nine weeks since Jimmy Buffett’s unfortunate passing. The event will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, and it promises to be “Country Music’s Biggest Night.” In addition to the heartfelt tribute to Buffett, the awards show will feature performances by many other talented artists, making it a night to remember for country music enthusiasts.

Don’t miss this special moment as Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Mac McAnally, and Zac Brown Band come together to honor the legacy of a musical icon, Jimmy Buffett, at the 2023 CMA Awards. Tune in to the live broadcast on November 8, from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM/ET on ABC, with the show also available the following day on Hulu.