Job Opportunities with HankFM!

HankFM, is currently seeking enthusiastic individuals to join our dynamic promotions team!
If you have a passion for music, entertainment, and creating memorable experiences, then we invite you to apply for these exciting positions below!
At HankFM, we believe in the power of radio as a medium that connects people, entertains, and shapes communities. As a member of our promotions team, you will play a vital role in engaging our listeners, building brand awareness, and bringing our events to life.
Here are some key responsibilities and qualifications for the positions:
-
Street Team Member: (Click HERE to apply)
- Assist in planning, organizing, and executing promotional events and campaigns.
- Engage with listeners at live broadcasts, concerts, and community events.
- Coordinate with on-air personalities and program directors to ensure seamless execution.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and handle multiple tasks.
-
- Represent the radio station at various locations, including retail outlets, concerts, and festivals.
- Distribute promotional materials, such as merchandise, stickers, and event flyers.
- Interact with listeners, create buzz, and generate excitement about our radio programs and events.
- Outgoing and friendly personality.
- Flexible schedule, including evenings and weekends.
-
Commercial Free Cash!
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Win tickets to the private screening of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour!
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Win the Ultimate VIP Game Day Experience!
-
Win Tickets to see Tyler Childers!
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
Zac Brown Band Setlist