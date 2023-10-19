Maren Morris Files for a Divorce from Ryan Hurd after 5 years

In a surprising turn of events, country music sensation Maren Morris filed for divorce from fellow musician Ryan Hurd on October 2nd, bringing an end to their five-year-long marriage. Citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, the couple’s split has left fans and followers in shock.

The couple, who share a 3½-year-old son named Hayes Andrew, had been living separately since the filing date. In a move typical of divorce cases involving children in Davidson County, a judge had ordered a parenting seminar back in July. According to court documents, Morris successfully completed a four-hour parenting skills seminar on October 14, indicating her commitment to co-parenting in the best interests of their child.

This announcement comes just a month after Morris declared her departure from the country music scene, citing feeling “very, very distanced” from the industry and its politics. In a supportive Instagram post, Hurd had praised her decision, noting that she deserved to be celebrated rather than tolerated, lamenting the internet’s harsh treatment of his wife and its rewarding of those making racist or homophobic comments.

Their relationship had seen its share of ups and downs. In April, Hurd celebrated Morris’ birthday with a heartfelt tribute, reminiscing about their engagement and the journey they had embarked upon together. The couple had also celebrated their milestone fifth wedding anniversary earlier in the year, sharing a glimpse into their enduring love story.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd first crossed paths in 2013 but didn’t officially start dating until December 2015. Their friendship had always been intertwined with their musical chemistry, which eventually led to their romantic connection. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Music Awards in 2016 and became engaged the following year. Their wedding, held at The Cordelle in Nashville, was a testament to their deep bond, with both of them writing their own vows in a bar before the ceremony.

However, like any relationship, theirs had its share of challenges. Morris revealed that their newlywed life had hit a rough patch after they married. The demands of her international tour opening for Niall Horan had put considerable strain on their relationship. Seeking to navigate these challenges, the couple turned to therapy, ultimately growing closer by addressing their issues and understanding each other in new ways.

The year 2021 was marked by significant moments for the couple, including the release of their first-ever duet, “Chasing After You,” which garnered them a Grammy nomination. They celebrated Hayes’ first birthday, highlighting the central role their family had assumed in their lives. In an interview, Ryan Hurd expressed how their priorities had shifted, with their family and home life now taking precedence over their music careers, demonstrating their commitment to personal growth and their evolving relationship.