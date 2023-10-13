Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs: Leading Country Radio Charts

The country music scene has seen a remarkable showdown on U.S. Country Radio charts this year, with two country superstars, Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs, vying for the coveted top position. These former tour mates have not only dominated the airwaves but also left an indelible mark on the charts, tying with three No. 1 hits each on the Mediabase Country Airplay chart in 2023.

As of Sunday, October 8, U.S. Radio Updater took to Twitter to announce this milestone achievement by both artists. This year alone, Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs have achieved a remarkable feat, with three songs each reigning at No. 1 on the U.S. Country Radio charts.

For Lainey Wilson, her triumphant trio includes “Watermelon Moonshine,” “Heart Like A Truck,” and “wait in the truck,” a collaboration with HARDY.

Luke Combs, on the other hand, continued to solidify his chart-topping presence with “Fast Car” and “Love You Anyway” from his latest album, ‘Gettin’ Old,’ and “Going, Going, Gone” from his 2022 project, ‘Growin’ Up.’

This accomplishment underlines Lainey Wilson’s incredible year, as she holds the title of reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year. Just a few days before this announcement, “Watermelon Moonshine” secured its place at No. 1 for the second week, marking another significant milestone.

To celebrate, Lainey Wilson took to Instagram, sharing a compilation of live performance clips that not only demonstrated her passion for singing but also highlighted the enthusiastic response from her fans. Her caption expressed her realization that the song resonated with many, saying, “Hearing y’all sing this song makes me realize I wasn’t the only one sipping on some watermelon moonshine growing up. Sometimes music is about dreaming and sometimes it’s about being nostalgic. This song is for the memories.” Expressing her gratitude, she continued, “Thank y’all for spinning the hell out of this and making it the #1 song on country radio this week!✨🍉”

With this accomplishment, Lainey Wilson joins the likes of Gabby Barrett and Maren Morris as the only female artists in this decade to have a solo song stay atop Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for multiple weeks, as reported by U.S. Radio Updater. Barrett’s “The Good Ones” held the No. 1 spot for three weeks, and Morris’ “The Bones” secured it for two weeks. Additionally, the nostalgic tune co-written by Lainey Wilson, Jordan Schmidt, and Josh Kear saw the fastest climb to No. 1 for a solo female song at country radio since Carrie Underwood’s “Church Bells” in 2016.

Lainey Wilson isn’t resting on her laurels, as she currently has another tune making its way up the country radio charts – “Save Me,” a collaboration with Jelly Roll, which is already inside the Top 15.

Luke Combs also left his mark on country radio in 2023. His cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” secured the top position on the charts. What made this achievement even more significant was the fact that he earned his 17th No. 1 single with “Love You Anyway,” a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Nicole Combs. This historic feat made Luke Combs the first artist to have two solo songs claim both the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since its inception in 1990.

Both Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs are currently in the midst of massive tours, taking their impressive catalog of hits to fans worldwide. Lainey Wilson is supporting HARDY on the mockingbird & THE CROW fall tour, while Luke Combs embarked on an overseas journey for the final dates of his massive 2023 World Tour. He recently announced his 2024 Growin’ Up and Getting’ Old Tour, which is set to kick off on April 12 in Milwaukee, WI.

In addition to their touring endeavors, Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs are gearing up for the 2023 CMA Awards, where they will be in the spotlight. Lainey Wilson, often referred to as the “Bell Bottom Country queen,” has garnered a whopping nine nominations, while Luke Combs, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, is in the running for four awards.