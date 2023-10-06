Noah Kahan and Kacey Musgraves Duet on ‘She Calls Me Back’

Noah Kahan, the talented singer-songwriter known for his indie-pop roots, has joined forces with the Grammy-winning country sensation Kacey Musgraves to breathe new life into his 2022 hit ‘She Calls Me Back.’ Originally featured on Kahan’s third album, ‘Stick Season,’ this track marked a significant departure from his previous work, embracing a more folk-inspired sound. With Musgraves’ signature Texan twang and their enchanting harmonies, this new duet version adds an exciting twist to an already captivating song.

Noah Kahan’s collaboration with Kacey Musgraves on ‘She Calls Me Back’ showcases the power of blending genres and voices. Musgraves’ distinctive Texan accent infuses the track with a unique charm, creating a beautiful contrast with Kahan’s melodic vocals. The result is a harmonious blend that highlights the emotional depth of the song and delivers a truly memorable listening experience.

This isn’t the first time Noah Kahan has ventured into the world of musical collaborations. In July, he teamed up with none other than Post Malone to rework ‘Dial Drunk,’ offering fans a fresh take on the song. Later, in September, he joined forces with Lizzy McAlpine to reimagine ‘Call Your Mom,’ showcasing his versatility and willingness to explore new creative avenues.

Another noteworthy collaboration took place with country star Zach Bryan on ‘Sarah’s Place,’ featured on Bryan’s EP, ‘Boys of Faith.’ The EP even boasted the involvement of Bon Iver, further solidifying Kahan’s growing presence in the music scene.

Noah Kahan’s rising prominence in the music industry received a significant boost when Olivia Rodrigo, the chart-topping sensation behind ‘Good 4 U,’ covered his hit ‘Stick Season’ during a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance. Rodrigo praised Kahan as an “incredible lyricist” and cited him as an influence on her own work. This recognition from one of today’s most influential artists further underlines Kahan’s impact on the music landscape.

At the end of last month, Noah Kahan made an exciting announcement—a massive world tour set for 2024. The tour will take him to major cities in the UK and EU, including London, Paris, and Berlin, before crossing the Atlantic to perform in the United States and Canada. With over 50 scheduled dates, fans around the world will have the opportunity to experience his music live.

Kacey Musgraves, on the other hand, has been making waves of her own. Her duet with Zach Bryan on ‘I Remember Everything’ reached the pinnacle of the Billboard Hot 100, further solidifying her position as a powerhouse in the country music scene. Musgraves’ continued success and versatility as an artist make her collaboration with Noah Kahan on ‘She Calls Me Back’ even more intriguing.

