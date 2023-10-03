Lainey Wilson’s ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ Sets a New Chart Record

Lainey Wilson, the reigning ACM Female Artist Of The Year and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, has once again taken the country music world by storm as her latest hit single, “Watermelon Moonshine,” recently claimed the coveted No.1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. This achievement marks a significant milestone in her career, making it her fifth No.1 at country radio.

What’s even more impressive is the swiftness with which “Watermelon Moonshine” ascended to the top. According to radio insider Chris Owen, it took just 18 weeks for the song to reach this pinnacle of success. This speedy climb to No.1 for a solo female artist has not been witnessed since Carrie Underwood’s “Church Bells” achieved the same feat back in 2016.

Co-written by Lainey Wilson, Jordan Schmidt, and Josh Kear, “Watermelon Moonshine” is a heartwarming ballad filled with nostalgia, capturing the innocence and sweetness of young love. In the song, Wilson’s lyrics reflect upon the cherished memories of her past, singing, “Drinkin’ watermelon moonshine / Cut the burn with a little lime / Parkin’ back in them kudzu vines / I was his and every bit of that boy was mine.” The track serves as a testament to the enduring allure of first love.

To complement the enchanting song, Lainey Wilson treated her fans to a cinematic music video that masterfully captures the raw emotions and tender vulnerability embedded within the lyrics. The video stars actress Rachel Lynn Matthews, who reminisces about her past and the young man who once captured her heart, portrayed by Sam Sherrod. Throughout the video, Wilson’s soulful voice narrates the tale, synchronizing perfectly with the emotions portrayed on screen.

Explaining the concept behind the song and its music video, Wilson shared, “This song is about the young, wild, crazy love that we all hope to experience. From locking eyes for the first time, to playing spin the bottle with an Ole Smoky mason jar, to being too crazy about each other to tame it, I am so happy with how Rachel Lynn Matthews and Sam Sherrod brought the vision to life through their portrayal of their innocently passionate characters.”

In addition to the success of “Watermelon Moonshine,” Lainey Wilson is also making waves on the country radio charts with “Save Me,” a collaborative effort with Jelly Roll, which is already making its mark inside the Top 20. This remarkable chart-topping achievement follows her previous No.1 hits, including “Heart Like A Truck,” “wait in the truck” with HARDY, “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell, and “Things A Man Oughta Know.”

The accolades don’t end there for this rising star. Lainey Wilson recently clinched three prestigious awards at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, held on September 28. She was not only crowned The Female Artist of 2023 but also secured victories in the categories of The Collaboration of 2023 (for “Save Me” with Jelly Roll) and The Music Video of 2023 (“Wait in the Truck” with HARDY).

Lainey Wilson’s remarkable journey to the top of the country music charts with “Watermelon Moonshine” is a testament to her talent and the enduring appeal of her music. With a string of No.1 hits and a growing list of awards, she continues to solidify her position as one of the leading artists in the country music industry. As her star continues to rise, fans can undoubtedly look forward to more chart-topping hits and captivating music in the years to come.