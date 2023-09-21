Thomas Rhett Achieves 21st Career No. 1

Thomas Rhett has reached a remarkable milestone in his career, notching his 21st career No. 1 hit with the chart-topping single “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)” on the Country Aircheck/MediaBase chart. This accomplishment further solidifies Rhett’s status as a multi-platinum artist and marks his 19th No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart.

The heartwarming hit, co-written by Thomas Rhett along with Julian Bunetta, Teddy Swims, and Josh Thompson, originally appeared on Rhett’s sixth studio album, “Where We Started,” simply titled as “Angels.” Following its initial release, the talented musician unveiled a revamped version titled “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings),” which was sent to country radio stations, offering an elevated sound that pays tribute to a love that stands the test of time.

Rhett’s tender delivery of the romantic narrative adds another gem to his collection of heartfelt tracks, inspired by his deep affection for his wife, Lauren.

“I’ve been known for love songs throughout my career, but I think we did a good job of portraying love from a different perspective on this one, so that makes it really special for me,” Rhett shared in a press release. “This is truly an ode to my wife, and on a broader scale, it’s dedicated to that person in everyone’s life who has been a steadfast presence through thick and thin. So, thank you to all those people.”

Expressing his gratitude towards those who played a crucial role in helping him achieve this career milestone, Thomas Rhett also shared a sense of hope and excitement for the future.

“It’s incredible to have celebrated 20 number ones this year, and now to be celebrating my 21st career number one is mind-blowing. I’m just really humbled and grateful and can’t wait for the next ten years,” Rhett concluded.

Special edition packages will be available for purchase, including a clear vinyl edition at Target and a gold metallic vinyl edition at Walmart, catering to collectors and long-time fans who have been following Thomas Rhett’s musical journey since 2012.