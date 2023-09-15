Indiana Gets Fancy: Corn Maze Paying Tribute to Reba McEntire This Fall!

As autumn approaches, and the familiar scent of pumpkin spice fills the air, Reba McEntire has made her way into Indiana’s staple landscape in a unique way. Along with more than 40 farms across the United States are embracing the spirit of the season by honoring the iconic country music singer, Reba McEntire. Picture this, a vast expanse of five acres, with Reba McEntire’s likeness meticulously carved into the golden cornfields, so Fancy!

This heartwarming tribute, brought to life by MAiZE Inc., has transformed cornfields into stunning portraits of Reba McEntire’s face, etched with meticulous precision.

You can explore a Reba maze right here in Indiana in Lowell, Indiana! Harvest Tyme Family Farm is on 65 near Crown Point, Indiana.

While exploring one of these Reba-themed mazes, which are set to open to the public on September 16, it may be challenging to fully appreciate the intricate designs from ground level. However, the beauty and intricacy of the portraits truly come to life when viewed from above.

Reba McEntire herself takes immense pride in being part of this agricultural celebration, stating, “Growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma, I know how important agriculture is, and I love being involved with something that brings more people out to farms across the country for good wholesome fun.”

Each of the 40 corn mazes boasts a unique theme, but the common thread that unites them all is their dedication to celebrating Reba. It’s difficult to comprehend the level of effort and artistry that goes into creating these masterpieces, each one a testament to the dedication and creativity of the farmers involved.