Lainey Wilson Shatters Records with Nine CMA Awards Nominations

Lainey Wilson, the reigning CMA Female Vocalist and New Artist Of The Year, has once again etched her name into the annals of country music history. The rising star recently received an astonishing nine nominations for the 57th Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, making her the fourth artist ever to achieve this feat in a single year. With an impressive array of accolades to her name, Wilson’s meteoric rise in the country music world shows no signs of slowing down.

Lainey Wilson’s journey to country music stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. Last year, as a first-time nominee, she already made headlines by topping the list with six CMA Awards nominations. This year, she’s shattered her own record by securing nine nominations, an accomplishment that has only been matched by a select few in CMA Awards history.

Among her nine nominations are some of the most prestigious categories in the country music world. Wilson is vying for the coveted Entertainer Of The Year award, a testament to her incredible stage presence and ability to captivate audiences night after night. She’s also up for Single Of The Year with two different tracks, “Wait In The Truck” with HARDY and “Heart Like A Truck.” In addition, her album, ‘Bell Bottom Country,’ has earned a nomination for Album Of The Year, and her heartfelt hit, “Heart Like A Truck,” is in the running for Song Of The Year. These accomplishments alone would be the highlight of most artists’ careers, but Wilson’s list of nominations doesn’t stop there.

Wilson has also secured nominations for Female Vocalist Of The Year, Musical Event Of The Year for her collaborations on “Save Me” with Jelly Roll and “Wait In The Truck” with HARDY, and Music Video Of The Year for “Wait In The Truck” with HARDY. This impressive array of nominations reflects the depth and breadth of Wilson’s talent and contributions to the country music industry.

Upon hearing the incredible news of her nine CMA Awards nominations, Lainey Wilson took to social media to express her gratitude and share her excitement with her devoted fan base. She humbly wrote, “Holy moly y’all. Someone pinch me. I can’t believe my eyes. 🥹 I’m so proud of everything we’ve done this year for my own music and these collabs with my brothers @hardy and @jellyroll615…Being nominated in each of these categories amongst my friends means the world to me. And the coveted Entertainer Of The Year category?! It’s absolutely surreal. We bust our butts out there on the road every dang night to give y’all the best show possible, and I have the time of my life doing it. All I gotta say is thank y’all. I love country music 🤘🏻.”

Lainey Wilson’s achievement of receiving nine CMA Awards nominations in a single year places her in rarified company. She joins the ranks of iconic artists like Merle Haggard, Miranda Lambert, and Alan Jackson, who have achieved similar recognition for their exceptional contributions to country music. Alan Jackson still holds the record with an astonishing 10 nominations in 2002.

Additionally, Wilson has secured a unique double nomination for Single Of The Year in the same year with “Heart Like a Truck” and her collaboration with HARDY on “Wait in the Truck.” The last artist to achieve such a recognition in the category was Miranda Lambert in 2010 when she was nominated for “The House That Built Me” and “White Liar.”

As the country music world eagerly anticipates the 2023 CMA Awards, fans and music enthusiasts alike will be glued to their screens to see if Lainey Wilson will take home these trophies. The awards ceremony is set to be co-hosted by country superstar Luke Bryan and National Football League Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, promising an evening filled with incredible performances, heartfelt moments, and, of course, the presentation of the coveted CMA Awards.

You can catch all the action live from Nashville on Wednesday, November 8, at 8/7c on ABC.