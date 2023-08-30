Indiana Beer Festival Happening In A Corn Maze!

As autumn descends upon Indiana, it brings forth not only the allure of corn mazes but also the anticipation of vibrant festivals. Now in its sixth year, the Corn Maze Beer Fest, hosted by 450 North Brewing Company near Columbus, perfectly encapsulates these seasonal delights.

The Corn Maze Beer Fest is slated for October 7th. Boasting participation from 100 breweries across 30 states, including 15 Indiana favorites, this event promises an array of unlimited beer samples thoughtfully provided by the participating establishments. These breweries are scattered throughout the 11-acre corn maze, offering a harmonious blend of live music within its winding pathways and beyond.

Adding to the excitement, this year’s festival embraces a “fiesta” theme. 450 North Brewing Company has crafted special brews exclusively for the occasion, including a Mexican lager, a Mexican chocolate stout, and a variety of “Slushys” featuring Mexican fruits like prickly pear, dragon fruit, and papaya.

With VIP and general admission tickets available, the event caters exclusively to those aged 21 and over, ensuring an atmosphere of refinement and conviviality. Notably, tickets must be secured in advance, as no on-site purchases will be possible.

Ticket holders will also receive a souvenir taster glass, a cherished keepsake commemorating the festivities. The event’s timeline is structured for maximum enjoyment, with gates opening at 11 a.m., VIP access at 12:30 p.m., and general admission at 2 p.m.