Fresh Voices for College GameDay Theme Song

Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The Cadillac Three have been announced as the fresh voices for the College GameDay theme song, “Comin’ To Your City,” taking over from Big & Rich. Expressing his enthusiasm, Rucker shared, “I couldn’t be more excited” about the news.

Confirmed through ESPN’s College GameDay’s social media account on August 28, the announcement commemorates 30 years of GameDay hitting the road. The post stated, “To celebrate 30 years of GameDay hitting the road, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The Cadillac Three are the new voices of our anthem 👏. The latest version of ‘Comin’ To Your City’ will be here Saturday morning. 🎵”

The news was accompanied by a video featuring Rucker, Wilson, and The Cadillac Three expressing their sentiments about being selected as the voices of College GameDay. Wilson humorously remarked, “It means a lot to be the voice of College GameDay. I’ll tell you what, I’ve got some very impressed family members now. When I called them and I told them about this they were like, ‘Alright, she’s really doing something now.'”

For Rucker, an ardent sports fan, this opportunity is a realization of a dream. He shared, “I’ve watched that opening so many times. I used to sit in my room and go, ‘I gotta write a song so I can get to the opening of GameDay. It’s pretty amazing.”

The Cadillac Three chimed in, stating, “We look forward to it on the bus…it’s always on.”

This development comes on the heels of Big & Rich announcing their departure from the upcoming season of College GameDay on August 24. In a caption accompanying a video, the duo expressed, “College GameDay, it’s been an honor. Time to officially pass the torch after 16 incredible years!” In the video, John and Kenny sat in director’s chairs, disclosing that after nearly two decades, they are prepared to hand over the reins to a new set of talents. “It’s been a great 16 years, being the voices of the College GameDay open,” Big Kenny stated, followed by John Rich adding, “And now we’re excited to officially pass the torch to these extremely talented artists.”