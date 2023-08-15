Morgan Wallen Surpasses Harry Styles’ Billboard Record with “Last Night”

Morgan Wallen has achieved a remarkable feat by breaking Harry Styles’ Billboard Hot 100 record. Wallen’s single, “Last Night,” has secured its place as the lengthiest reigning song by a solo artist at the summit of this iconic music chart. While Harry Styles’ enchanting tune, “As It Was,” which held the prestigious title for 15 weeks, was previously celebrated, Wallen’s “Last Night” has now taken the crown, having maintained its stronghold on the chart for an impressive 16 weeks as of this publication.

Billboard highlights that “Last Night” has not only surpassed “As It Was” but has also clinched the title for the longest No. 1 stay on the Hot 100 chart throughout the 2020s. This achievement underscores Wallen’s distinct influence within the industry during this decade.

In the broader scope of Hot 100 history, “Last Night” finds itself in a tie for the second-place position alongside Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s timeless “One Sweet Day,” and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s international sensation “Despacito” featuring Justin Bieber, all with an impressive 16-week reign. However, Lil Nas X’s groundbreaking “Old Town Road” collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus holds the all-time record, having maintained the No. 1 spot for an unprecedented 19 weeks.

Beyond this remarkable record-breaking feat, Wallen’s dominance extends to the record for the highest number of new entries on the Hot 100 chart. Following the release of his expansive 36-track third studio album, “One Thing at a Time,” in March 2023, Wallen impressively secured a staggering 27 songs on the chart.

This year, the country music genre witnessed an unprecedented milestone as Wallen and other country artists dominated the top three positions on the Hot 100 chart, further solidifying the genre’s enduring influence on the modern musical landscape. With Wallen’s “Last Night” etching its name in history, the country music scene is once again proving its resilience and impact on the global music stage.