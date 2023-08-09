Garth Brooks Adds a Catch to Limited Series Box Release

Garth Brooks has thrilled fans with the announcement of his upcoming album, and true to his signature style, the reveal is nothing short of the “Garthiest” experience. While the album’s title remains shrouded in mystery, Brooks enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this latest addition to his discography. The tracklist, cover art, and album release date are also yet to be disclosed, but the excitement is palpable as physical copies of the album are already up for pre-order.

Nearly two decades have passed since Garth Brooks’ release of the second installment of “The Limited Series” box set in 2005. This monumental announcement comes more than a quarter-century after the debut of the first box set back in 1998.

True to his enigmatic nature, Brooks has set up a unique acquisition strategy for his new album. Fans interested in owning this musical gem must navigate a collection of albums and songs that they likely already possess. In the words of Garth himself, “Okay, so it’s out. We weren’t ready for it, because we had to do Bass Pro—big box retailer—they had to release their catalog for Christmas. I can’t believe it’s already here, right?” He revealed this during a recent episode of his “Inside Studio G” streaming show on Facebook.

The crux of the matter is that Brooks’ latest creation is available exclusively through a comprehensive box set that is being exclusively sold via Bass Pro Shops. The catch? Fans need to commit to purchasing a grand total of seven albums to acquire this much-anticipated masterpiece.

Brooks further elaborates, “Try to understand what this is. For anyone that’s a Garth fan from way back, the first limited series came out in the late ’90s. It was a chance for people to get all the music at a really low price… Did the same thing in 2007 I think. Did the second limited series. And now the third, and I guarantee you this will be the last limited series.”

According to the product listing, the box set is set to ship between November 27th and December 4th from Bass Pro Shops. Although the exact contents of the box set are not explicitly detailed, it’s described as “Packed with hits from Garth Brooks’ legendary career.” Brooks clarified during his “Inside Studio G” session that it encompasses all the albums he has released post-retirement, including “Man Against Machine” (2014), “Gunslinger” (2016), “Fun” (2020), and “Triple Live” (2018).

The burning question on fans’ minds is whether the new album will eventually be available for streaming. The answer is yes, but exclusively on Amazon. However, a release date for streaming remains uncertain. As for individual copies of the new album, the possibility of them being sold separately from the Bass Pro Shops box set looms, although no official announcement has been made.

Critics might cynically argue that this move is an attempt by Garth to inflate his sales figures and entice impulse purchases during the holiday season through the box set. At $29.95 for seven albums, it’s undoubtedly a tempting deal. But for those who already own some or all of these albums, it means purchasing duplicates to access the new release—a testament to Brooks’ knack for reselling familiar tunes.

Curiosity about the album’s title and its specific tracklist has spurred fans to inquire, but Brooks playfully evades direct answers, stating, “We try to never give anything away…” He does hint, however, that a song named “The Pleasure and the Pain” will likely grace the album.

One aspect Brooks is ensuring is that whatever the album offers, it will undeniably remain true to country roots. “I very rarely get to do the [Keith] Whitley type… just the drinking songs. In Whitley’s words, ‘lower than a well digger’s shoes.’ Sometimes it feels so good to feel bad. I think that’s what country music is great at,” Brooks affirms.