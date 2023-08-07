Riley Green Unveils as New Underwear Model for Gildan

Riley Green surprised fans when he announced that he would be venturing into the world of fashion as an underwear model for the clothing line, Gildan. Known for their high-quality basics like t-shirts, socks, and, of course, underwear, Gildan proudly introduced Riley as their newest brand ambassador, sending waves of excitement through social media and the music industry.

The announcement was made on Instagram, where Gildan celebrated National Underwear Day with a post unveiling their collaboration with the chart-topping artist. The pairing of Riley’s soulful tunes and Gildan’s commitment to comfort and quality seemed like a match made in country heaven. The company expressed their delight in partnering with Riley, emphasizing that the collaboration came about naturally due to shared values.

Although the news caught some fans off guard, Riley seemed to take the opportunity in stride. He admitted that the experience of being an underwear model was a bit uncomfortable, but he lightened the mood by mentioning that the photo shoot involved promoting other Gildan basics, such as the classic white t-shirt and socks. Jokingly, Riley added that he never envisioned himself becoming an underwear model at the age of 34, but he humorously stated that he’s “for sale” if anyone wants to pay him to showcase their undergarments.

In addition to his newfound role in the fashion industry, Riley is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated sophomore studio album in October. The recent performance of his new song, “My Last Rodeo,” at Rock the South festival was met with enthusiasm from his devoted fan base, further solidifying his position as a rising star in country music.

As we eagerly await the release of the campaign and Riley’s upcoming album, it’s safe to say that this country music sensation has found a way to surprise and delight fans in ways we never imagined. So, whether he’s strumming his guitar or striking a pose in stylish underwear, Riley Green continues to captivate hearts and minds, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with in both the music and fashion industries.