Carrie Underwood Returns to Rock Sunday Night Football

For over a decade now, Carrie Underwood has become an integral part of Sunday Night Football, captivating audiences with her soulful voice and captivating performances. As the 2023 NFL season approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating her return as the anchor for NBC’s Sunday Night Football show open. This marks her 11th consecutive season in this prestigious role, setting a record for her unwavering dedication to the program.

What makes this season’s opening even more special is that Carrie Underwood is bringing a taste of Las Vegas to football fans. Incorporating elements from her Las Vegas residency show, “REFLECTION,” she has infused the show open with the glitz and glamour of the entertainment capital of the world. The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, where she presents her residency, provides the backdrop for this electrifying performance.

The revamped show open includes an updated version of the beloved anthem “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” accompanied by a visually stunning spectacle that blends live footage with cutting-edge augmented reality highlights displayed across the scoreboard. The result is a mesmerizing fusion of sports and entertainment, creating an unforgettable experience for viewers.

Underwood expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, “Once again, the incredible Sunday Night Football team came up with a fresh, exciting visual concept that really gave us a chance to play. I loved shooting the show open again this year at our home away from home, The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, and can’t wait for another season of football!”

As we eagerly await the start of the NFL season, fans can mark their calendars for the exciting Sunday Night Football schedule. From the NFL Kickoff on September 7, featuring the Detroit Lions taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, to the epic Week 18 showdown on January 7, it promises to be a season filled with thrills, rivalries, and unforgettable moments.

Carrie Underwood’s involvement in Sunday Night Football has become a cherished tradition, bringing together the worlds of sports and entertainment in a way that resonates with fans across the nation. Her enduring charisma and passion for both football and country music continue to make her the perfect host for this iconic show open.

2023 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Thurs. Sept. 7 NFL Kickoff Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Sept. 10 Week 1 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Sun. Sept. 17 Week 2 Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Sun. Sept. 24 Week 3 Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Sun. Oct. 1 Week 4 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

*Sun. Oct. 8 Week 5 Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

*Sun. Oct. 15 Week 6 New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

*Sun. Oct. 22 Week 7 Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

*Sun. Oct. 29 Week 8 Chicago Bears at L.A. Chargers

*Sun. Nov. 5 Week 9 Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

*Sun. Nov. 12 Week 10 N.Y. Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

*Sun. Nov. 19 Week 11 Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

**Thurs. Nov. 23 Week 12 San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

*Sun. Nov. 26 Week 12 Baltimore Ravens at L.A. Chargers

*Sun. Dec. 3 Week 13 Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

*Sun. Dec. 10 Week 14 Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

*Sun. Dec. 17 Week 15 Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sat. Dec. 23

(4:30 p.m. ET) Week 16 Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sat. Dec. 23

(8:00 p.m. ET) Week 16 Buffalo Bills at L.A. Chargers *PEACOCK*

*Sun. Dec. 31 Week 17 Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

*Sun. Jan. 7 Week 18 TBD