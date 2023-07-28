Tim McGraw’s ‘Standing Room Only’ Tour Stop in Indiana

Get ready, country music fans! Tim McGraw is gearing up for an unforgettable 2024 with the announcement of his extensive North American tour, the ‘Standing Room Only’ tour, set to launch next spring. The highly anticipated tour will kick off on March 14 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, and will continue through April and May, culminating with a grand finale on June 27 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Throughout the tour, McGraw will be supported by the talented singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, making it a night of exceptional performances that fans won’t want to miss.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” expressed McGraw in a statement. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.” With this promise of an extraordinary experience, concert-goers can expect an event filled with remarkable music, energy, and moments that will be cherished for a lifetime.

The tour coincides with the release of Tim McGraw’s highly awaited 16th studio album, ‘Standing Room Only,’ which is slated to hit the shelves on August 25. This will be McGraw’s first studio album since the 2020 release of ‘Here on Earth.’ The album has already teased fans with two exciting singles, the title track ‘Standing Room Only’ and the soulful ballad “Hey Whiskey.” Music enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing these new tracks and more live during the tour, where Tim McGraw’s captivating stage presence and powerful vocals are sure to leave the audience spellbound.

One particular date that stands out on the tour schedule is April 18, when Tim McGraw will grace the stage at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Fans in the area can look forward to an unforgettable night! Tickets for the ‘Standing Room Only’ tour will go on sale starting August 4 at 10 a.m. local time. For more detailed information and to secure your spot at one of these remarkable shows, make sure to visit McGraw’s official website.