Top Performances From the 59th CMA Awards

Published on November 20, 2025

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

This year’s CMA’S ceremony delivered a dynamic mix of performances, showcasing rising talent alongside country music legends. Newcomers to the CMA stage—led by the newly crowned Vocal Group of the Year, The Red Clay Strays—shared the spotlight with fan favorites like Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton and Old Dominion creating an unforgettable night of music.

Broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 19, the event—airing on ABC—featured record-setting achievements from host Lainey Wilson, a prestigious lifetime achievement honor for a beloved CMA veteran, and a steady stream of powerful duets and collaborative performances that celebrated the heart of country music.

1. Ella Langley “Choosing Texas”

2. Riley Green “Worst Way”

3. The Red Clay Strays – “People Hatin’”

4. Zach Top – “Guitar”

5. BigXthaPlug feat. Luke Combs – “Pray Hard”

6. Kelsea Ballerini – “I Sit In Parks”

7. Chris Stapleton – “Bad As I Used To Be”

8. Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Stand By Me”

9. Shaboozey & Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Took A Walk”

10. Tucker Wetmore – “Wind Up Missin’ You”

11. Old Dominion: Melody of Hits

