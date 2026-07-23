Listen Live
Close
Sports

Top 5 Iconic Moments in NASCAR Brickyard 400 History

First held in 1994, the race marked a historic moment as stock cars roared onto the hallowed grounds of the Speedway, a venue long synonymous with open-wheel racing and the Indianapolis 500.

Published on July 22, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUTO: JUL 27 NASCAR - Sprint Cup Series - Crown Royal Presents the John Wayne Walding 400
Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

Top 5 Iconic Moments in NASCAR Brickyard 400 History

The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of NASCAR’s most prestigious and celebrated events.

First held in 1994, the race marked a historic moment as stock cars roared onto the hallowed grounds of the Speedway, a venue long synonymous with open-wheel racing and the Indianapolis 500.

The introduction of NASCAR to the Brickyard was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, drawing massive crowds and cementing the event as a cornerstone of the Cup Series calendar.

Over the years, the Brickyard 400 has become a proving ground for NASCAR’s elite, with its 2.5-mile oval challenging drivers to balance speed, strategy, and precision.

The race has also been a stage for innovation, with new rules and traditions emerging from its storied history.

From the inaugural race that launched Jeff Gordon into superstardom to the creation of the now-iconic tradition of kissing the Yard of Bricks, the Brickyard 400 has delivered countless moments that have left an indelible mark on the sport.

Take a look below at the Top 5 Iconic Moments in NASCAR Brickyard 400 History.

RELATED | How To Listen To The Brickyard 400

1. Jeff Gordon’s Historic 1994 Win

The inaugural Brickyard 400 saw a young Jeff Gordon claim victory, propelling him to superstardom and marking the start of Hendrick Motorsports’ dominance at the event. A capacity crowd of more than 250,000 attended, and nearly everyone was standing when the 23-year-old Pittsboro, Indiana (local) resident took the checkered flag for his second career Cup Series victory (he won the first earlier that year at Charlotte Motor Speedway).

2. Dale Jarrett’s 1996 Triumph

Jarrett not only secured Ford’s first Brickyard win but also started the tradition of kissing the Yard of Bricks, a ritual now embraced by fans and drivers alike.

3. 2004’s Overtime Drama

Jeff Gordon’s fourth Brickyard win coincided with NASCAR’s first-ever overtime finish, adding an extra lap of excitement to the race.

4. Tony Stewart’s Hoosier Glory

Indiana native Tony Stewart thrilled the home crowd in 2005 with his first Brickyard victory, celebrating by climbing the fence with his team. The Columbus product often known as the “Rushville Rocket” won his first Indy race in 2005 to a thunderous applause as the large crowd.

5. Kyle Larson’s Indy Double

In 2024, Larson competed in both the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400, winning the latter with a late-race surge and cementing his place in NASCAR lore.

Top 5 Iconic Moments in NASCAR Brickyard 400 History was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
Scenic mountain landscape with pine trees, musical notes, and the Buschlight Country Connection logo.
Entertainment  |  Nick Cottongim

Busch Light Country Connection: Where Cold Beer Meets Good Times

Comments
phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Comments
Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News  |  Editorial Staff

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Comments
Portrait of a woman with long blonde hair wearing a sheer top, posing against a warm-toned background with the logos for 97.1 Hank FM, Annie & Cole, and Jack Daniel's.
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Alexandra Kay

Comments
holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

Comments
Trisha Yearwood Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
19 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Garth Brooks’ Predicted Setlist | “Blame It All On My Roots” Tour

Comments
The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show
5 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Megan Moroney’s Dating History

Comments
5 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 5 Moments In Kentucky Derby History

Comments
2010 CMT Music Awards - Backstage And Audience
Country Music News  |  anniefoxradio

Brad Paisley Reveals Surprising Detail About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Comments
20 Items
Country Music News  |  Editorial Staff

Best Summer Country Songs of All-Time

Comments
Upcoming Events
A smiling woman in a black jacket stands in front of a logo for "Sky Lake Adventures".
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Live Broadcast: Join HankFM at Skylake Adventures

Comments
A bearded man in a camouflage hat and denim shirt stands in front of a poster for a Rodney Atkins concert on July 25, 2026 at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Greencastle, Indiana.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Rodney Atkins, Josh Gracin, and Jake Dodds | Putnam County Fair

Comments
Vintage-style poster for "Little Big Town" concert tour, featuring a black-and-white image of the band members seated together.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little Big Town

Comments
tickets to see Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield, Sunday, June 14th at Ruoff Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sammy Hagar

Comments
tickets to see clint black at everwise amphitheater at white river state park 10/09/2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Clint Black

Comments
Anheuser Busch | Post Malone Ticket Stops | JUNE 2026
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Bud Light Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll – 6/6

Comments
Anheuser Busch | Post Malone Ticket Stops | JUNE 2026
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Bud Light Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll – 6/5

Comments
Static_FacebookPR_1200x630_HARDY_2026_Regional_ RuoffMusicCenter_0606
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: HARDY

Comments
tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

Comments
0926-Fishers-2026-Ole60-1920x1080 Ole Red Ole
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Ole 60

Comments

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close