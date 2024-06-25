Listen Live
Parker McCollum Setlist: Burn It Down Tour 2024

Published on June 25, 2024

Welcome to the Parker McCollum Burn It Down Tour 2024 setlist playlist! We have the songs you need to know if you are lucky enough to see Parker on tour!

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his music, get ready for an electrifying experience.

Turn up the volume and enjoy the ride!

1. Hurricane

2. Why Indiana

3. Don’t Blame Me

4. Handle On You

5. Like A Cowboy

6. Stoned

7. Blanco County Rain

8. Young Man’s Blues

9. To Be Loved By You

10. Rest of My Life

11. Pretty Heart

12. Tails I Lose

13. Hell of A Year

14. Big Old Fancy House

15. Wait Outside

16. Meet You In the Middle

17. Love You Like That

18. Falling Apart

19. Burn It Down

