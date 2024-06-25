Parker McCollum Setlist: Burn It Down Tour 2024

1. Hurricane
2. Why Indiana
3. Don’t Blame Me
4. Handle On You
5. Like A Cowboy
6. Stoned
7. Blanco County Rain
8. Young Man’s Blues
9. To Be Loved By You
10. Rest of My Life
11. Pretty Heart
12. Tails I Lose
13. Hell of A Year
14. Big Old Fancy House
15. Wait Outside
16. Meet You In the Middle
17. Love You Like That
18. Falling Apart
19. Burn It Down
