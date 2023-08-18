New Music Friday: Top Five New Country Songs You Need to Hear

Giddy up, it’s New Music Friday! We’ve rounded up the top 5 New Music Friday Songs that you need to hear!
Check them out below!
1. Can’t Break Up Now – Megan Moroney
2. Amen – Alana Springsteen
3. How I Learned To Pray (feat. Luke Combs)
4. Find Another Bar – Chris Lane
5. Cab In A Solo – Scotty McCreery
