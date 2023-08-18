Listen Live
Country Music News

New Music Friday: Top Five New Country Songs You Need to Hear

Published on August 18, 2023

Giddy up, it’s New Music Friday! We’ve rounded up the top 5 New Music Friday Songs that you need to hear!

Check them out below!

1. Can’t Break Up Now – Megan Moroney

2. Amen – Alana Springsteen

3. How I Learned To Pray (feat. Luke Combs)

4. Find Another Bar – Chris Lane

5. Cab In A Solo – Scotty McCreery

