HARDY Setlist: Quit!! Tour

HARDY kicked off his highly anticipated QUIT!! Tour, delivering a powerhouse performance that left fans exhilarated and craving more.
Known for his raw, gritty sound and unapologetic lyrics, HARDY has rapidly ascended the ranks of country music, blending elements of rock and country to create a unique and electrifying concert experience.
The setlist for the tour is a carefully curated mix of his biggest hits, fan favorites, and new tracks, promising a rollercoaster of emotions and high-energy moments.
Check out the setlist below!
1. QUIT!!
2. ROCKSTAR
3. HARDY KILL SH!T TILL I DIE
4. JACK
5. BOOTS
6. GOOD GIRL PHASE ( NEW SONG )
7. ONE BEER
8. RADIO SONG
9. HAPPY HOUR ( NEW SONG )
10. SOUTHERN ROCK (with Travis Denning)
11. SIX FEET UNDER (Caleigh’s Song)
12. REDNECKER
13. WAIT IN THE TRUCK
14. JIM BOB
15.
16. I DON’T MISS ( NEW SONG DEBUT )Source:Getty
17. GIVE HEAVEN SOME HELL
18. WITH ARMS WIDE OPEN ( Cover)
19. .30-06
20. TRUCK BED
21. SOLD OUT
22. PSYCHO
23. GOD’S COUNTRY ( COVER )
24. UNAPOLOGETICALLY COUNTRY AS HELL
