HARDY Setlist: Quit!! Tour

HARDY kicked off his highly anticipated QUIT!! Tour, delivering a powerhouse performance that left fans exhilarated and craving more.

Known for his raw, gritty sound and unapologetic lyrics, HARDY has rapidly ascended the ranks of country music, blending elements of rock and country to create a unique and electrifying concert experience.

The setlist for the tour is a carefully curated mix of his biggest hits, fan favorites, and new tracks, promising a rollercoaster of emotions and high-energy moments.

Check out the setlist below!