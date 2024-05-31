HARDY Setlist: Quit!! Tour

Listen Live
HARDY kicked off his highly anticipated QUIT!! Tour, delivering a powerhouse performance that left fans exhilarated and craving more.

Known for his raw, gritty sound and unapologetic lyrics, HARDY has rapidly ascended the ranks of country music, blending elements of rock and country to create a unique and electrifying concert experience.

The setlist for the tour is a carefully curated mix of his biggest hits, fan favorites, and new tracks, promising a rollercoaster of emotions and high-energy moments.

Check out the setlist below! 

1. QUIT!!

2. ROCKSTAR

3. HARDY KILL SH!T TILL I DIE

4. JACK

5. BOOTS

6. GOOD GIRL PHASE ( NEW SONG )

7. ONE BEER

8. RADIO SONG

9. HAPPY HOUR ( NEW SONG )

10. SOUTHERN ROCK (with Travis Denning)

11. SIX FEET UNDER (Caleigh’s Song)

12. REDNECKER

13. WAIT IN THE TRUCK

14. JIM BOB

15.

16. I DON’T MISS ( NEW SONG DEBUT )

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show Source:Getty

17. GIVE HEAVEN SOME HELL

18. WITH ARMS WIDE OPEN ( Cover)

19. .30-06

20. TRUCK BED

21. SOLD OUT

22. PSYCHO

23. GOD’S COUNTRY ( COVER )

24. UNAPOLOGETICALLY COUNTRY AS HELL

