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Famous Movies Filmed in Indiana

When you think of major movie filming locations, Indiana might not be the first place that comes to mind—but it should be.

From legendary sports dramas to historic biopics, the Hoosier State has served as the backdrop for several beloved films.

With its charming small towns, classic architecture, and iconic landmarks, Indiana has proven to be a favorite location for filmmakers over the decades.

If you’re a movie buff or a proud Hoosier, here are famous movies filmed in Indiana that you’ll definitely want to add to your watch list.

1. Hoosiers (1986)

Filming Locations: New Richmond, Knightstown, Lebanon, Indianapolis

Often hailed as one of the best sports movies of all time, Hoosiers is based on the true story of Milan High School’s 1954 championship. It was filmed across Indiana, including the now-famous Knightstown Gym.