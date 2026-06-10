Listen Live
Close
Sports

Top 10 Best Outdoor Games To Play In The Summer

Whether it’s a casual toss of a bean bag or an intense match of Spikeball, outdoor games bring people together in a way that feels effortless and fun.

Published on June 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cornhole game with blue bags
Source: Wirestock / Getty

Top 10 Best Outdoor Games To Play In The Summer

Summer is the perfect time to step outside, soak up the sunshine, and embrace the simple joys of outdoor play.

There’s something magical about gathering friends and family, setting up a game in the backyard, and letting the laughter and friendly competition take over.

Whether it’s a casual toss of a bean bag or an intense match of Spikeball, outdoor games bring people together in a way that feels effortless and fun.

What makes outdoor games so special is their ability to cater to everyone.

From kids to grandparents, there’s a game for every age and skill level.

They encourage movement, creativity, and connection, all while providing a break from screens and the daily grind.

Take a look below at the Top 10 Best Outdoor Games To Play In The Summer.

RELATED | Top 10 Best Sporting Events To Sneak In A Nap (Without Missing the Action)

1. Cornhole

A backyard classic, Cornhole is a game of skill and precision. Players take turns tossing bean bags onto a raised board with a hole at the far end, aiming to score points by landing on the board or sinking the bag through the hole. It’s easy to play, fun for all ages, and perfect for cookouts or casual gatherings.

2. Bottle Bash

Bottle Bash combines frisbee throwing with target practice. Teams take turns trying to knock a bottle off a pole using a frisbee, while the opposing team attempts to catch both the frisbee and the bottle before they hit the ground. It’s fast-paced, competitive, and a great way to test your reflexes.

3. Fowling

A creative mix of football and bowling, Fowling challenges players to knock down bowling pins by throwing a football. It’s a unique and exciting game that blends accuracy with a touch of athleticism, making it a hit at tailgates and outdoor parties.

4. Badminton

A timeless favorite, Badminton is a fast-paced game where players use rackets to hit a shuttlecock over a net. Whether you’re playing singles or doubles, it’s a great way to get moving and enjoy some friendly competition. Plus, it’s easy to set up in any backyard.

5. KanJam

KanJam is a frisbee-based game that’s all about teamwork and precision. Players aim to hit or slot the frisbee into a can-like target, earning points for accuracy. It’s simple to learn, highly addictive, and perfect for beach days or backyard hangouts.

6. Kickball

A nostalgic favorite, Kickball is like baseball but with a big rubber ball. Players kick the ball and run bases while the opposing team tries to tag them out. It’s a fantastic game for larger groups and brings out the kid in everyone.

7. Bocce Ball

Bocce Ball is a relaxing yet strategic game where players roll balls to get as close as possible to a smaller target ball, called the pallino. It’s easy to play on grass or sand and is perfect for players of all ages and skill levels.

8. Foursquare

A playground classic, Foursquare is a fast-moving game where players bounce a ball between four squares, trying to eliminate opponents by making tricky plays. It’s simple, fun, and a great way to bring some nostalgia to your backyard.

9. SpikeBall

Spikeball is an energetic, volleyball-inspired game played with a small trampoline-like net. Teams of two take turns spiking the ball off the net, aiming to outmaneuver their opponents. It’s fast-paced, competitive, and perfect for active groups.

10. Horsehoes

A timeless outdoor game, Horseshoes is all about tossing metal horseshoes around a stake in the ground. It’s a game of skill and precision that’s easy to set up and enjoy, whether you’re at a picnic, barbecue, or family reunion.

Top 10 Best Outdoor Games To Play In The Summer was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
RIley Green HankFM Enter To Win meet and greet Passes
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win: Meet Riley Green and Hear Unreleased Music Backstage

phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News  |  Editorial Staff

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Jacob hackworth up close concert HankFM refister to win
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Jacob Hackworth

Promo Copy: Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert with Atlus
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Atlus

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show
5 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Megan Moroney’s Dating History

32 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

Every No. 1 Country Song in 'Billboard Hot 100' History

40 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2026 Indy 500

Upcoming Events
Downtown Indy's Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440, with fireworks display over a city skyline.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440

tickets to see Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield, Sunday, June 14th at Ruoff Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sammy Hagar

tickets to see clint black at everwise amphitheater at white river state park 10/09/2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Clint Black

Anheuser Busch | Post Malone Ticket Stops | JUNE 2026
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Bud Light Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll – 6/6

Anheuser Busch | Post Malone Ticket Stops | JUNE 2026
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Bud Light Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll – 6/5

Static_FacebookPR_1200x630_HARDY_2026_Regional_ RuoffMusicCenter_0606
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: HARDY

tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

0926-Fishers-2026-Ole60-1920x1080 Ole Red Ole
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Ole 60

ConcertVision_1920x1080_Dan+Shay_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2026 Brookton Indiana Luke Bryan
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Luke Bryan

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close