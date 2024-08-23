Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Bud Light Football Fest | October 17th

Add to Calendar
Bud Light Football Fest 2024 (NEW)
  • Date/time: Oct 17, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Address: 2683 E Main Street, Plainfield

Don’t miss Football Fest with Annie & Cole! 🏈

Join us at a Buffalo Wild Wings near you this Colt’s season and compete in our football toss game for your chance to win exclusive prizes, courtesy of Bud Light!

✨ This week’s winner will take home tickets to this year’s Super Bowl! ✨

Can’t make it this week but still want a chance to win? Visit us at one of our upcoming events:

October 24th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 2330 N Morton Street, Franklin
October 31st | Buffalo Wild Wings – 1077 N Emerson Avenue, Greenwood
November 7th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 2514 Lake Circle Drive, Indianapolis
November 14th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 13977 Trade Center Drive, Fishers
November 21st | Buffalo Wild Wings – 6537 Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville
December 5th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 6129 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis
December 12th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 1551 N Green Street, Suite Q, Brownsburg
December 19th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 2510 E 146th Street, Carmel
December 26th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 5901 S Scatterfield Road, Anderson
January 2nd | Buffalo Wild Wings – 2470 N Lebanon Street, Suite G, Lebanon
More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
Trending
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

Clayton's Country Bar
Local

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Football
33 Items
Sports

Country Music Themed Fantasy Football Names

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close