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Dolly Parton Cause of Death Revealed

Dolly Parton’s representatives revealed the country music legend’s cause of death following her passing at the age of 80.

Published on August 26, 2026
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  • Dolly Parton died at 80 following a brief cancer battle at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.
  • Parton's representatives highlighted her unmatched generosity and lasting impact through her music and charitable work.
  • Parton had been dealing with health issues, including problems with her immune and digestive systems, in the years leading up to her death.
Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith
Source: Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith at Music City Center on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

Dolly Parton Cause of Death Revealed

Dolly Parton‘s representatives revealed the country music icon’s cause of death Tuesday, following the news of her passing, according to Variety.

RELATED | Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80

The “9 to 5” and “Jolene” singer died at the age of 80 after a “brief battle” with cancer at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville.

The type of cancer was not disclosed.

RELATED | 5 Songs That Define Dolly Parton

Her representatives released a statement to People Magazine:

“Our beloved [Parton] spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched,” Parton’s representatives said in a statement. “Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, [Parton] unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact,” Parton’s representatives said in a statement. “After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, [Parton] departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

Last week, Parton canceled an appearance at her amusement park, Dollywood. She said she was experiencing dizziness and dehydration symptoms, and instead introduced the park’s brand-new roller coaster, NightFlight Expedition, via video.

Last year she canceled her six-show residency in Las Vegas due to health issues she was dealing with at the time. She ended up canceling the rescheduled dates in May due to continued challenges with her health:

“My immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple, three years, and they’re working real hard on rebuilding [and] strengthening those, and hopefully I’ll be up to snuff again soon,” Parton said in an interview.

Just prior to her death, she gave a little insight into the past year’s challenges:

“I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” Parton said just days before she died.

Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, died on March 3, 2025, at 82.

Dolly Parton Cause of Death Revealed was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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