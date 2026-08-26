Mooney Ward managing back pain, Colts need reliable CB depth

Rookie Deion Burks showing growth after rough start, competing for roster spot

Injuries sidelining key offensive players for preseason finale

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Colts Wednesday Notebook: Mooney Ward Talks Back Injury

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are in the midst of mimicking a regular season week, with a preseason finale coming Saturday, followed by roster cuts from 90 to 53 on Sunday.

Wednesday was Day 2 of three straight Colts practices, as the team is planning to play some starters on Saturday.

Here are the takeaways from Wednesday with the Colts:

-A few practices notes from Wednesday: Daniel Jones was 19-of-24 (unofficially) in a pass-happy Wednesday practice. Jones had some impressive lates towards the latter stages of practice. He hit Laquon Treadwell on a deep touchdown, despite coverage from Sauce Gardner and a closing Cam Bynum. I had Keenan Allen for 6 of Jones’ completions, including a beautiful diving grab by the 34-year-old. Treadwell also got extensive first-team run with a handful of catches.

-In the QB2 battle, Riley Leonard was a crisp 6-of-6, including a big deep ball down the sideline, in which Deion Burks went up to make a really impressive grab, with Cam Taylor-Britt in coverage. Anthony Richardson Sr. struggled to a 4-of-11 afternoon, including a dropped snap.

-Wednesday brought a ton of first-team work for Keenan Allen. He caught a half dozen balls from Daniel Jones. His highlight was a beautiful diving catch. Allen was never touched, so he hopped up and trotted into the end zone, before high-fives from his offensive teammates greeted him.

-Alec Pierce (ankle/heel) once again did not practice on Wednesday, as he remains on the physically unable to perform list. Thursday is the final opportunity for Pierce to practice before the team must make a decision on his PUP roster status before Sunday’s roster cuts. Shane Steichen said earlier this week he was “hopeful” Pierce would practice this week.

-The Colts did make a somewhat notable roster move on Wednesday, waiving the guy who played the most snaps of any cornerback on the roster last season. It had been a really rough preseason for cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and he got waived on Wednesday just prior to the start of practice. In his spot, the Colts added undrafted cornerback Kenneth Harris, who was just waived by the Patriots (the Colts saw Harris during the joint practice with the Patriots earlier this month). How the Colts fill out their cornerback depth chart will be interesting to watch, especially because Cam Taylor-Britt is suspended for the first week of the season. What does this mean for Johnathan Edwards, Jaylon Jones and Rob Carter Jr.?

-Mooney Ward (back pain) is back to practice, planning to take part in some team reps on Wednesday. Some back pain, which Ward also dealt with last season, flared up during the team’s August 9th practice, and led to him missing the next three weeks. Ward, 30, said on Wednesday that he will have to “manage” and “deal with” this back pain throughout the upcoming season. This is another reminder of the Colts needing to have reliable cornerback depth for 2026. That means Justin Walley delivering on his tremendous look in practice (Ward called Walley the Colts DB who had the best training camp). And it means Cam Taylor-Britt being a reliable option as that next cornerback up. For those curious, don’t expect Ward to play in Saturday’s preseason finale.

-Reggie Wayne has been very pleased with the needed growth from rookie Deion Burks this offseason. A candid Wayne said Burks had a “rough spring” offseason program, but has been really pleased with his response in the mental part of the game. That’s allowed for Burks to play more to his desired speed. Burks did have a team-high 4 catches on Saturday and that doesn’t include a 13-yard third-down conversion that was called back due to penalty. I think Burks is one of the harder guys to project on the 53-man roster. If the Colts can handle their kick/punt return duties to guys already on the 53-man roster (think Seth McGowan and Ashton Dulin), then that could open up a end of the roster wideout spot. Is that where Burks could show up come Sunday, when the cut from 90 to 53 must occur?

-It’s a “very minor” calf injury according to Josh Downs that has him currently sidelined. That’s a bummer for Anthony Richardson Sr., as it looks like he will be operating the “starting” offense Saturday without top skill guys in Jonathan Taylor (rest), Alec Pierce (ankle/heel), Tyler Warren (right groin) and Downs (calf). Downs did say on Wednesday that he thought this training camp was his best in 4 NFL seasons, as the Colts did move him around their offense a little bit more.

-Story will be updated with practice notes following Wednesday’s viewing.

-The Colts will practice Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday this week, leading into Saturday’s preseason finale at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Mooney Ward Talks Back Injury was originally published on 1075thefan.com