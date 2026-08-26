Creative ways to practice vocabulary with your young children at home

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If you struggle to encourage your kids to practice vocabulary at home, try to make it more fun. Come up with a word-of-the-day challenge to help them memorize more words. Making vocabulary part of their everyday routine and encouraging them even when they get things wrong helps a lot.

According to the National Library of Medicine, 36.76% of students who participated in a study found vocabulary to be their main challenge when it comes to writing. You may be looking for ways to help your kid grow up with a better vocabulary.

Be open to trying fun vocabulary activities if you currently feel like you’re just giving them extra homework.

What Causes Lack of Vocabulary?

Mostly having fewer chances to hear new words during daily conversations. If your child mostly hears the same words they already know throughout their day, they aren’t likely to use advanced language.

Switch things up when talking to them.

How Can I Practice Vocabulary With My Kids?

Create fun challenges and make them part of their routine. Home learning can be quite effective when you’re trying to improve your kid’s vocabulary. You just need to find ways to make it more interesting, so they’ll participate more.

Use a Random Letter Wheel

You’ll turn word practice into a family challenge that everyone can participate in once you start using a random letter wheel. Spin the wheel and ask your child to name a word beginning with the selected letter. Use categories they love and know, like:

Toys

Colors

Foods

Animals

When your child mentions a word they already use in their everyday language, encourage them to think of another one. Ask them to also create a short sentence. Making interactive word games part of their everyday routine also gives them something to look forward to.

Create a Word-of-the-Day Challenge

If you need educational activities for kids, pick one new word each morning and look for chances to use it throughout the day. For example, choose enormous and explain to them what it means in simple language.

You can then ask them to point out anything enormous when going on a walk in Indianapolis later in the day.

Avoid correcting your child every time they use a word incorrectly. Redirecting the conversation can help them remember what the word actually means. If children’s vocabulary games don’t cause your kid to feel pressured, they will be more curious.

Make New Words Part of Everyday Conversations

You don’t need to set aside a specific time of the day for vocabulary practice. Make it feel like a natural part of your day. You can engage your child while:

Cooking

Driving

Shopping

Try asking your kids questions whenever you’re having a conversation. It encourages them to find more words to explain their ideas.

Practice Vocabulary the Fun Way

Don’t hesitate to practice vocabulary with your kids even if it’s just a few minutes a day. They’ll be able to communicate and write better.

When you find interactive games, your kids will look forward to playing them and learn something new in the process. Avoid pressuring them to build their vocabulary.

Using new words in the simple conversations you have when spending time with them can be quite helpful. Read more articles on our page for parenting tips.