Boot Barn Avon Grand Opening!

Join us for the grand opening of Boot Barn in Avon with live country music, giveaways, and special deals!

Event Highlights:

Appearance by Nick Jordan with station prizing

Live country music to get you in the western spirit

Boot giveaways happening throughout the day

Special offers: $20 off select western and work boots Up to 20% off select clothing items



Discover the broadest selection of leather work & cowboy boots, durable and comfortable jeans and clothing, workwear, and western fashion.

📍 Location: Next to Dick’s Sporting Goods off East US Highway 30, Avon, IN