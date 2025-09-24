Listen Live
Boot Barn Avon Grand Opening!

Boot Barn
  • Date/time: Sep 27, 2:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Boot Barn Avon
  • Address: 10417 E US Hwy 36, Avon IN 46123

Boot Barn

Join us for the grand opening of Boot Barn in Avon with live country music, giveaways, and special deals!

Event Highlights:

  • Appearance by Nick Jordan with station prizing

  • Live country music to get you in the western spirit

  • Boot giveaways happening throughout the day

  • Special offers:

    • $20 off select western and work boots

    • Up to 20% off select clothing items

Discover the broadest selection of leather work & cowboy boots, durable and comfortable jeans and clothing, workwear, and western fashion.

📍 Location: Next to Dick’s Sporting Goods off East US Highway 30, Avon, IN

