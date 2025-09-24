Boot Barn Avon Grand Opening!

- Date/time: Sep 27, 2:00pm to 4:00pm
- Venue: Boot Barn Avon
- Address: 10417 E US Hwy 36, Avon IN 46123
Join us for the grand opening of Boot Barn in Avon with live country music, giveaways, and special deals!
Event Highlights:
-
Appearance by Nick Jordan with station prizing
-
Live country music to get you in the western spirit
-
Boot giveaways happening throughout the day
-
Special offers:
-
$20 off select western and work boots
-
Up to 20% off select clothing items
-
Discover the broadest selection of leather work & cowboy boots, durable and comfortable jeans and clothing, workwear, and western fashion.
📍 Location: Next to Dick’s Sporting Goods off East US Highway 30, Avon, IN
