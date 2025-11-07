Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

63rd Annual Circle of Lights On Monument Circle

Join our community on Monument Circle for Downtown Indy Alliance’s 63rd Annual Circle of Lights®, presented by IBEW Local 481.

Add to Calendar

Circle Nights of Lights - Indianapolis - Monument Cirlce
  • Date/time: Nov 28, 5:00pm to 8:00pm

Get Ready for the 63rd Annual Circle of Lights!

Join our community on Monument Circle for Downtown Indy Alliance’s 63rd Annual Circle of Lights®, presented by IBEW Local 481. This is THE holiday event you don’t want to miss!

When: Friday, November 28 (the night after Thanksgiving)
Where: Monument Circle, Downtown Indianapolis
Time: The celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. And goes till 8 p.m.
Cost: Absolutely FREE!

Experience the magic as thousands come together for this beloved holiday tradition. Get ready for an unforgettable evening of live entertainment featuring incredible performances from:

  • The cast of ISO’s Yuletide Celebration
  • The talented Indianapolis Children’s Choir
  • Local country music star Clayton Anderson

Bring your family and friends to the heart of Downtown Indianapolis to kick off the holiday season with an evening of festive fun and community celebration. We’ll see you there

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
Trending
New Country Cash
Featured

New Country Cash!

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

phone app
Listen Live

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

NBC's "Opry 100: A Live Celebration"
Celebrity

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Perfectly On-Brand Halloween Costume

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close