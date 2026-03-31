Here’s something you probably didn’t have on your bingo card—Kenny Chesney has an unreleased song all about one of his favorite foods… grilled cheese. Yep, really. The track is reportedly titled “Red Wine and Grilled Cheese,” and while it hasn’t officially been released (yet 👀), it’s already got fans curious—and honestly, a little hungry.

When it comes to his go-to sandwich, Chesney keeps it simple. No extras, no fuss—just a classic grilled cheese with a little extra salt. And while he’s known for staying in great shape, he’s not above indulging in comfort food. In fact, grilled cheese is one of his go-to cheat day staples—a two-ingredient classic he leans on when he’s craving something familiar and easy.

Chesney has also shared that his guilty pleasures can change depending on where he is, but this one clearly sticks. And he’s not alone—plenty of celebs, including Stanley Tucci and Jennifer Garner, have admitted their love for a good grilled cheese.

As for “Red Wine and Grilled Cheese,” there’s no official word yet on when—or if—it’ll be released. But if it does drop, it feels like the kind of laid-back, relatable anthem fans will instantly connect with. Because sometimes, it really is the simple things—like a grilled cheese and a glass of wine—that just hit.

Kenny Chesney Has a Whole Song About Grilled Cheese was originally published on 93qcountry.com