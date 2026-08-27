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Discover how smart decluttering can improve your mental well-being at home

Discover how decluttering enhances mental well-being. Learn smart tips for a happier home, and feel the positive change. Start your journey today!

Published on August 27, 2026
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How smart decluttering can improve your mental well-being at home
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Decluttering can help create a more peaceful living space by reducing distractions and simplifying routine chores. Start with one small space at a time and provide a designated spot for the items you use frequently.

According to the 2024 American Cleaning Institute survey of 1,000 adults, 87 percent of people report feeling the best mentally and physically in a clean home. People gave these answers based on their feelings, not evidence that cleaning cures any illness. Still, a calmer space is a practical goal worth exploring.

Learn How Decluttering Could Help You

In the 2025 study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, researchers found a connection between a higher level of household clutter and poorer mental well-being. While this correlation was found, the study does not imply a cause-and-effect relationship.

The mail pile you keep accumulating near your favorite chair becomes an obstacle to sitting comfortably. Removing these frustrations could be the start of mental health benefits.

Start with One Song and One Small Surface

Turn on some music and declutter one surface during the song. Pick a bedside table or the spot where you might lose your keys. Use the song as a signal to stop instead of trying to finish the whole task at once.

Use some basic decluttering techniques instead of rushing into buying bins for your belongings. Sort out the items that belong there and the ones that need another place. Then, dispose of the trash and put aside the items that could be donated.

Leave the items that are precious to you for the next time. Start with decisions that seem easy instead of emptying your entire closet.

Free Some Space Without Hiding the Issue

Space optimization begins with deciding what deserves space. Make everyday items accessible and measure the shelves before going shopping for containers. Label the boxes specifically.

Using temporary storage could be useful for relocation when the furniture is destined for certain uses. For a move to Australia, you might seek an accredited self storage facility in Queensland to hold those pieces.

Establish a Routine That Suits Your Pace

According to Cleveland Clinic, decluttering could help in restoring a sense of control. Its specialists recommend tackling one spot at a time instead of trying to deal with too many things.

Make home organization a routine thing you and other members of the family share instead of one person’s responsibility. Discuss where the common items should be placed and ask permission to move the items belonging to someone else.

If it is hard to cope with basic tasks every day, consult with a specialist in mental health. A clean room should not be another challenge you feel pressure with.

Cut Down the Amount of New Items

First, decide where the items you buy will be kept. Save the tempting things to your list and review it after a few days. See whether you have something that performs the same function.

Ask relatives to check with you before bringing unwanted household items or decor over. You can appreciate the offer without accepting the extra stuff.

Create Space for Your Happiness

The right decluttering provides space for your happiness and can reduce home stress. Use your open space to relax and enjoy more peaceful moments.

Check out more of our website for lifestyle news and country music.

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