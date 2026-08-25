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Radio One To Broadcast Live From Noblesville Kroger As Fundra...

Radio One To Broadcast Live From Noblesville Kroger As Fundraiser For Local Flood Affected Families

On Wednesday, August 26, Radio One Indianapolis will broadcast live for 12 straight hours from the Kroger in Noblesville that was submerged during Central Indiana's recent flooding.

Published on August 25, 2026
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Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Live broadcast fundraiser for Central Indiana flood relief, featuring logos and call letters of participating radio stations and networks.

Radio One To Broadcast Live From Noblesville Kroger As Fundraiser For Local Flood Affected Families

On Wednesday, August 26, Radio One Indianapolis will broadcast live for 12 straight hours from the Kroger in Noblesville that was submerged during Central Indiana’s recent flooding. The store has since reopened, and it now becomes the stage for a station-wide push to raise money for flood-affected families through Help in the Heartland, a joint campaign with FOX59, CBS4, Kroger and the American Red Cross with a $500,000 goal.

Nearly every Radio One Indianapolis personality will take the mic on-site throughout the day, turning the Kroger parking lot into a rotating broadcast hub built entirely around live, on-the-spot giving.

Each broadcast is built to drive real-time donations, with hosts sharing recovery stories from the community and pushing listeners toward the Help in the Heartland donation page live on-air, all day long.

Anyone who can’t make it to the Kroger in person can give the same way listeners on-site will: at raise.redcross.org/team/844592. Kroger is matching that momentum with a $10,000 grant.

“Several of our stores had to scramble as water rose around them, so this historic event is personal to us, too,” said Mike Goodwin, President of Kroger Central Division, on the significance of broadcasting from the very store that flooded.

Help in the Heartland — Day of Giving Broadcast Schedule (Wednesday, August 26)

StationShowTime
WIBCTony Katz6AM–9AM
WIBCHammer and Nigel3PM–6PM
The FanThe Fan Morning Show7AM–10AM
The FanQuery & Company10AM–1PM
The FanJMV3PM–6PM
B105.7The Sean Show6AM–Noon
HankFMAnnie & Cole6AM–Noon
HankFMMindy4PM–6PM
Hot 100.9BSwift3PM–6PM
WTLC FMKaren Vaughn10AM–2PM
Praise IndyTina Cosby1PM–3PM
La MegaDiego10AM–6PM
FuegoDiego10AM–6PM
TelemundoNews3PM–6PM

Broadcasting live from the Noblesville Kroger. Donations: raise.redcross.org/team/844592

Radio One To Broadcast Live From Noblesville Kroger As Fundraiser For Local Flood Affected Families was originally published on wibc.com

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