Millions of households worry about outliving their savings, but here is how you can prepare

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Ensure your retirement income lasts by building a retirement budget around your essential expenses and creating a sustainable withdrawal strategy. You should also protect your savings from inflation and rising costs, and plan for taxes, healthcare, and unexpected expenses.

According to Investopedia, only 3.2% of American retirees have $1 million or more in their retirement accounts. The reality is that the majority of retirees have less in their accounts, and it’s important to make every penny count.

Should You Build a Retirement Budget Around Your Essential Expenses?

The best retirement strategy is to start with knowing exactly how much you need to cover your expenses that can’t easily be reduced. Examples include:

Housing

Utilities

Healthcare

Food

Insurance

Transportation

Once these are covered, you can then determine how much income is left for your lifetime cash flow, which you can allocate to things like travel and hobbies.

It can be helpful to separate the former from the latter, as this can make it easier to identify where you need to make adjustments during periods of market volatility or unexpected expenses.

How Can You Create a Sustainable Withdrawal Strategy?

How you withdraw money from your retirement accounts is key in wealth longevity planning. The strategy should account for:

Expected expenses

Investment returns

Inflation

Taxes

Other sources of income

A flexible approach can help you create a sustainable balance between enjoying your retirement in the present and preserving financial resources for the future. If you need help with investment risk management, then consulting with a financial advisor in Sydney can be beneficial.

Protect Your Savings From Inflation and Rising Costs

When prices go up over the years, even a well-funded retirement portfolio can lose purchasing power. One of the biggest challenges is inflation, as essential expenses can increase throughout retirement.

For superannuation optimization, maintaining a diversified investment portfolio is a must. This gives you opportunities for some assets to grow alongside rising costs.

It can also be beneficial to periodically revisit spending assumptions instead of relying on a retirement budget created years earlier. Building flexibility into your financial plan can make it easier to respond when costs rise without unnecessarily draining your savings.

Plan for Taxes, Healthcare, and Unexpected Expenses

You can stretch your retirement income further when you account for expenses that are easy to overlook during the planning stages. They include:

Taxes

Healthcare costs

Home repairs

Long-term care

Family support

Don’t treat these costs as surprises; you should instead incorporate reasonable estimates into your long-term plan and maintain an emergency reserve as part of your retirement safety net.

Keep in mind that the timing and type of retirement account withdrawals can also affect your tax bill, so understand the tax implications of different income sources.

Keep Your Retirement Income Safe With Our Tips

You deserve to enjoy your golden years, so the way you manage your retirement income is of the utmost importance. By employing our tips, you’ll be able to make good use of it for years to come.

For more helpful advice, keep reading our website.