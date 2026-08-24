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10 Colts Who Improved Stock During Training Camp

The training camp portion of the Colts offseason program has concluded. Here are 10 names that improved their stock during training camp:

Published on August 24, 2026
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  • Daniel Jones showed positive signs as the Colts' starting QB, with no major limitations in his movement.
  • Rookie RB Seth McGowan was the most impressive newcomer and is likely to earn a backup role.
  • Kicker Blake Grupe was more consistent than his competition, solidifying his position on the team.
NFL: JUL 30 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

10 Colts Who Improved Stock During Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS The training camp portion of the Colts offseason program has concluded.

That means 11 “Colts vs. Colts” practices at Grand Park, 3 joint practices and 2 preseason games have added up to ample evaluation time.

Here are 10 names that improved their stock during training camp:

NFL: JUN 01 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

QB-Daniel Jones

Seriously.

Obviously, a healthy Daniel Jones is the Colts starting quarterback. But I genuinely think he was a player who improved his “stock.”

Jones took every single starting rep in practice and didn’t appear to show any massive limitations to his movement.

That’s a needed positive sign as the Colts get ready to have him under center on September 13th when the Ravens come to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indianapolis Colts OTA Offseason Workouts
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

RB-Seth McGowan

I would peg McGowan as the most impressive Colts rookie in the 2026 draft class.

He was productive, didn’t appear to be a liability in the passing game and was available for every single practice at Grand Park.

For whatever role the Colts are envisioning at the backup running back spot, I think McGowan is that guy.

Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

WR-Coleman Owen

It’s going to be very interesting to me how the Colts handle that final wide receiver spot.

Typically, a special teams role, likely as a returner, is vital to earn that place on the roster.

Well, that’s where I think Owen could factor in, even with Keenan Allen now in the fold.

The Colts value Owen as a returner, and he’s pretty reliable in the receiving category.

Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

TE-Will Mallory

Mr. August.

That’s my nickname for Mallory as I know he has popped up on this list before.

In 2026, will it come with a 53-man roster spot, leading to a more consistent role come game day?

Mallory is a strong receiver and offers something after the catch, showing that once again in camp.

Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

DE-Caden Curry

Honestly, most of Curry’s flashing came in the preseason opener.

Curry was a disruptive playmaker at a variety of defensive spots.

The Colts also appear willing to give Curry a role on special teams, which is key for the Center Grover product dressing on game days.

NFL: JAN 08 Texans at Colts
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

DT-DeForest Buckner

Again, there are levels to improving your “stock” in camp.

The fact that Buckner was participating from Day One was a great, great sign.

Buckner was definitely eased into more drills and 11-on-11 sessions, but that was to be expected coming back from such a serious neck surgery.

How much of a normal plate of work Buckner will have in September remains to be seen.

NFL: AUG 6 Colts-Falcons Joint Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

LB-Jaylon Carlies

This is a late camp add for me.

Over the last week, we saw the former 5th round pick start to establish himself as a consistent starter alongside Akeem Davis-Gaither.

Carlies was a Gus Bradley draft pick, with the Colts hoping they could turn the college safety into a modern linebacker.

You see some nice pass coverage traits from Carlies, who is finally healthy and clearly offering some positive moments for Lou Anarumo.

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

CB-Justin Walley

It was nearly impossible to tell Walley was returning from a torn ACL as you watched him practice.

Walley transitioned nicely into the slot role previously occupied by Kenny Moore II, offering consistent playmaking at the moment of truth.

Lou Anarumo is extremely high on the second-year cornerback out of Minnesota, despite the fact that he’s still yet to play a game in the NFL (preseason or regular season).

NFL: AUG 6 Colts-Falcons Joint Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

S-Jonathan Owens

The Colts entered camp with a good amount of uncertainty at safety, outside of Cam Bynum.

Well, I’m counting Owens as a certain guy to make this roster and have a valuable role on game day.

That role will be rooted in special teams (think personal protector on punt), and potentially some sub packages on defense.

Owens, the husband of Olympian Simone Biles, hasn’t missed an NFL game since 2021 and you saw why during training camp.

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

K-Blake Grupe

When a kicking competition is taking place and one kicker makes 90 percent of his kicks and the other is hovering around 70 percent, the more consistent guy has improved his stock.

Now, preseason games carry additional weight and Spencer Shrader’s preseason performance has been huge in closing the massive gap we saw in Westfield.

Really, a 36-yard miss against the Falcons is the only negative you can point to since Blake Grupe joined the Colts late last year. He was the far more consistent kicker during camp.

Is that enough to stave off Shrader, who is seemingly getting healthier and has more potential?

10 Colts Who Improved Stock During Training Camp was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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