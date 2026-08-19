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Colts Camp Notebook Day 12: Tyler Warren Suffers Injury

The Atlanta Falcons are at Grand Park for joint practices as the Colts wrap up their camp in Westfield. Here are some takeaways from Day 12 of Colts training camp:

Published on August 19, 2026
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  • Quarterback Daniel Jones had a flawless practice, going 14-for-14 passing.
  • Second-year tight end Tyler Warren suffered a groin injury, a key concern for the Colts.
  • Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen is set to make his practice debut with the Colts on Thursday.
NFL: AUG 6 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Camp Notebook Day 12: Tyler Warren Suffers Injury

INDIANAPOLIS – The Atlanta Falcons are at Grand Park for joint practices as the Colts wrap up their camp in Westfield.

On Wednesday, the Colts and Falcons practiced for nearly two hours, and will get back together on Thursday afternoon.

Here are some takeaways from Day 12 of Colts training camp:

-A flawless afternoon of work from Daniel Jones. Unofficially, I had Jones a perfect 14-of-14. And that’s without Alec Pierce (update below) and Tyler Warren exiting early (update below). Ashton Dulin and Seth McGowan had a nice day hauling in passes from Jones. It wasn’t anything overly flashy from Jones. He did have one tipped pass, fortunately fall into the hands of Josh Downs for a nice gain. And the highlight was probably hitting No. 2 on a touchdown down the seam, although Falcons cornerback Darren Hall held back from laying what likely would have been a big hit on game day. Overall, after a few practices of some rockier moments, Jones and the passing offense was much, much better.

-As great as the Colts passing offense was on Wednesday, the starting unit had a rough day running the football. Granted, that’s always hard to truly know without full tackling to the ground.

-Wednesday brought a heavier day of second-team work for Riley Leonard, with Anthony Richardson Sr. getting those reps on Thursday. I had Leonard 8-of-11. Richardson was 3-of-3 in his lone team period of the day. Remember, Leonard will start the preseason game against Atlanta on Saturday, with Richardson starting the second half.

-I didn’t watch Tua Tagovailoa as intently as I watched Daniel Jones, but my best multi-tasking witnessed a woeful day from the Falcons current starting quarterback. You had a three-play sequence at one point with a Laiatu Latu sack, a tackle for loss by A.J. Haucly and then a botched snap by the Falcons. The only real positive play I saw from the Falcons passing offense was Drake London climbing the ladder to make a tremendous catch over Justin Walley. Tagovailoa’s day ended with Colts cornerback Justin Walley beautifully jumping a zone route for a pick six. The staff gave Tagovailoa one more chance, but the Falcons offense hardly moved it after that.

-Easily the biggest Colts negative on the afternoon was second-year tight end Tyler Warren (groin) leaving practice early. Warren pulled up after a route and initially left the field, appearing to head indoors. Warren later returned, without his helmet, and had his injured right groin wrapped, as he moved gingerly around the field. This is obviously a key, key injury as the Colts close out work in Westfield on Thursday. The Colts are three and a half weeks away from the season opener.

-Shane Steichen offered a positive update on Alec Pierce following Wednesday’s practice: “Alec is in a great spot right now. I watched him work out (Tuesday) in the indoor (facility) and he’s moving around really good. Hopefully we will have him back soon.”

-Speaking of injuries, cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (back) was watching practice again on Wednesday, as he’s missed over a week now. Steichen didn’t have an update on Ward, but said he didn’t think surgery was something being discussed.

-Another day of kicking at Westfield continued the trend we’ve seen throughout the last few weeks. Blake Grupe was a perfect 5-of-5, stretching his camp work to 41-of-45. Spencer Shrader was 3-of-4, missing his final kick wide to the left, which has been a common theme for him. Shrader is now 30-of-44 during camp.

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-Newcomer Keenan Allen, 34, talked to the media prior to Wednesday’s practice. Simply, Allen loves Shane Steichen. The word “genius” was used several times by Allen to describe a coach he was with for 9 seasons back in the Chargers days. Even before practice on Wednesday there was Allen and Steichen mimicking routes together while the team was stretching. Allen said the plan is for him to make his practice debut with the Colts on Thursday, during the team’s final practice of camp, with the Falcons in town for another session. Shane Steichen said it’ll likely be individual work for Allen on Thursday, with the Colts expecting to move the veteran around the offense, lining up both outside and in the slot. Steichen called Allen the most cerebral wide receiver he’s ever been around.

-At linebacker, we have seen a little bit more early first-team run for the duo of Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies lately. That’s something to monitor after nearly constant rotation among a handful of guys up until the last few days in Westfield.

-Here is how the starting offense looked on Wednesday: QB-Daniel Jones, RB-Jonathan Taylor, WR-Josh Downs, WR-Laquon Treadwell, WR-Mo Alie-Cox, TE-Tyler Warren, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Jalen Travis.

-Here is how the starting defense looked on Wednesday: DE-Laiatu Latu, DT-Grover Stewart, DE-Arden Key, DT-DeForest Buckner, LB-Jaylon Carlies, LB-Akeem Davis-Gaither, CB-Cam Taylor-Britt, CB-Justin Walley, CB-Sauce Gardner, S-Cam Bynum, S-A.J. Haulcy.

-Guys that stood out at Wednesday’s practice: QB-Daniel Jones, WR-Ashton Dulin, RB-Seth McGowan, CB-Justin Walley

Injury Report: The following players did not appear to be participating at Wednesday’s practice: WR-Alec Pierce (calf, on PUP), CB-Charvarius Ward Sr. (back), WR-Anthony Gould (groin), OT-Nolan Rucci (Undisclosed), OT-Luke Tenuta (undisclosed)

2026 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-8/20 (Thursday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-4:30 PM practice

-8/22 (Saturday): 2nd preseason game vs. Falcons, 1:00 PM

Colts Camp Notebook Day 12: Tyler Warren Suffers Injury was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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