The case for choosing flowers that actually belong to the season

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Growing and selling seasonal flowers is more than a passing floristry trend. Seasonal flower arrangements are attractive, vibrant, and long-lasting. More significantly, choosing local blooms grown in season is eco-friendly, supports local farmers, and is better value for money.

Just like fruits and vegetables, flowers also have natural growing seasons. With the floriculture market set to grow by 8% by 2030 vs. 2024 figures, florists need to remain responsive to trends to ensure they are part of this projected growth.

Why Do Seasonal Flowers Matter?

Different flowers bloom during different seasons. To enjoy flowers outside of their season, florists must either buy from outside the area, often importing blooms from other countries.

Alternatively, flowers are forced to grow out of season. Climate-controlled environments are used to maintain a flower’s preferred growing conditions, even during the colder months.

All of this comes at a cost to the environment. Where flowers are transported considerable distances, the carbon footprint of a bouquet rises. Similarly, home-grown flowers require additional energy to grow out of season.

By tapping into nature’s schedule, you’ll have flowers that are more vibrant, fresher, and longer-lasting. Because seasonal flowers travel shorter distances from local farms, they retain their fragrance longer as they’ll get to your vase sooner.

The benefits of seasonal flowers include:

Increased Freshness: Seasonal flowers are picked when they look and smell their best, and this Southbank florist designs bouquets that are picked the same day.

Seasonal flowers are picked when they look and smell their best, and this Southbank florist designs bouquets that are picked the same day. Better Character: Every season brings its own color palette, providing a mix of textures.

Every season brings its own color palette, providing a mix of textures. More Sustainable: Locally grown, in-season flowers don’t need to travel far, so they have a reduced carbon footprint.

Locally grown, in-season flowers don’t need to travel far, so they have a reduced carbon footprint. Better Value for Money: Growing in season is easier for farmers, often making flowers more affordable than imported or out-of-season flowers.

Seasonal Flowers and Floral Traditions

Flowers have deep significance, and these are often linked to the seasons. Spring flowers like daffodils and tulips symbolize rebirth, while in the summer, sunflowers represent joy and warmth.

Florists will use these innate seasonal traditions to tell a story through the bouquets they design. Creating floral designs based around themes can ensure any display matches the theme of your event.

Thematic displays are especially used for significant events like weddings or funerals. Seasonal flowers add charm and establish a connection with the time of year.

What Seasonal Flowers Should I Choose for My Event?

Choosing seasonal flowers helps you create a thematic connection with the time of year and the event you’re hosting. Here are some suggestions for your event:

Spring Wedding: Choose cherry blossoms, peonies, and lilacs.

Choose cherry blossoms, peonies, and lilacs. Summer Events: Consider sunflowers, lavender, and zinnias.

Consider sunflowers, lavender, and zinnias. Autumn Parties : Opt for asters, dahlias, and marigolds.

: Opt for asters, dahlias, and marigolds. Winter and Christmas Celebrations: Create seasonal magic with hellebores, evergreens, and holly.

Why Choose Seasonal Flowers?

Seasonal flowers are often the most eco-friendly floral choices. When flowers are grown locally in their natural season, they are fresher, more economical, and have lower carbon footprints. Next time you buy a bouquet, consider choosing seasonal flowers.

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