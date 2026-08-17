Listen Live
Close
Uncategorized

Help in the Heartland: Standing Together for Central Indiana

When our neighbors need help, we help. Right now, families across Central Indiana are facing the devastating effects of severe flooding.

Published on August 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland: Central Indiana flood relief campaign supporting American Red Cross disaster relief efforts.
Dramatic sunset sky over mountains with text "Help in the Heartland - Central Indiana Flood Relief" and logos for TV stations and American Red Cross.

Help in the Heartland: Standing Together for Central Indiana

When our neighbors need help, we help. Right now, families across Central Indiana are facing the devastating effects of severe flooding. Homes have been damaged. Lives have been disrupted. And our community is answering the call.

Radio One Indianapolis, Fox59, and CBS4 have joined forces with the American Red Cross to launch Help in the Heartland, a united effort to support disaster relief for people affected by the floods. This partnership brings our stations and our community together with one shared purpose: helping families recover.

Ready to help? Donate here raise.redcross.org/helpintheheartland.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
Scenic mountain landscape with pine trees, musical notes, and the Buschlight Country Connection logo.
Entertainment  |  Nick Cottongim

Busch Light Country Connection: Where Cold Beer Meets Good Times

Comments
phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Comments
Football
14 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 70 Country Themed Fantasy Football Names

Comments
A man in a cowboy hat and jacket, identified as Preston Cooper, standing in front of a concert backdrop advertising "Annie & Cole's Up-Close Concert" presented by Jack Daniel's.
Annie & Cole  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Preston Cooper

Comments
Trisha Yearwood Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
19 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Garth Brooks’ Predicted Setlist | “Blame It All On My Roots” Tour

Comments
A smiling man wearing a tan jacket and baseball cap sits on a pile of hay in a wooden structure.
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: VIP Experience with Drew Baldridge

Comments
5 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 5 Moments In Kentucky Derby History

Comments
Woman teaching her baby to play the drums with her husband camping in a caravan.
10 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Country Songs for Moms

Comments
holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

Comments
Music Survey HANK FM
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Help Us Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM! – Chance At $250

Comments
Upcoming Events
Gary Allan
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Dan Pantos Live: Sammy Kershaw & Craig Morgan at the Indiana State Fair

Comments
Vintage-style poster for "Little Big Town" concert tour, featuring a black-and-white image of the band members seated together.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little Big Town

Comments
tickets to see Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield, Sunday, June 14th at Ruoff Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sammy Hagar

Comments
tickets to see clint black at everwise amphitheater at white river state park 10/09/2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Clint Black

Comments
Anheuser Busch | Post Malone Ticket Stops | JUNE 2026
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Bud Light Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll – 6/6

Comments
Anheuser Busch | Post Malone Ticket Stops | JUNE 2026
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Bud Light Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll – 6/5

Comments
Static_FacebookPR_1200x630_HARDY_2026_Regional_ RuoffMusicCenter_0606
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: HARDY

Comments
tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

Comments
0926-Fishers-2026-Ole60-1920x1080 Ole Red Ole
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Ole 60

Comments
ConcertVision_1920x1080_Dan+Shay_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Dan + Shay

Comments

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close