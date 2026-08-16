Colts' starting defense intercepts Giants QB Daniel Jones twice in practice.

Rookie QB Anthony Richardson has an inconsistent day, while Riley Leonard shines.

Kicker Spencer Shrader continues to struggle, while Blake Grupe remains perfect.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Camp Notebook Day 11: Defense Picks Daniel Jones Twice

INDIANAPOLIS – The stickiest day of Colts training camp greeted Shane Steichen’s bunch on Sunday, in a 90-minute practice.

It was the final “Colts vs. Colts” practice of camp, as the team will have two final joint practices with the Falcons on Wednesday and Thursday to conclude their time in Westfield.

Here are some takeaways from Day 11 of Colts training camp:

-The starting defense dominated Daniel Jones and the starting offense on Sunday. Jones had his poorest day of camp, going 4-of-11 (unofficially) with 2 interceptions. The sloppy day for the starting offense included a drop by Jonathan Taylor and a dropped snap by Jones. Life for Jones is all Josh Downs and Tyler Warren right now, as those two had all 4 of the QB’s completions. After a strong start to camp, we’ve seen some more inconsistent days from Jones and the first unit, but this was the roughest. Jones was first picked on a tipped pass by Laiatu Latu, which cornerback Mekhi Blackmon hauled in. On the very next play, Jones took a deep shot to Laquon Treadwell, but it was underthrown and Cam Bynum read it perfectly for the back-to-back INTs.

-Split reps continued for Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard. On Sunday, Richardson was a struggling 2-fo-4, including an opening throw INT to Jaylon Jones (throwing short of Nick Westbrook Ikhine). Riley Leonard had easily the most productive drive of the day for any unit, going 3-of-3 on a “move the ball” period, with running back Ulsyess Bentley IV capping things on a touchdown run.

-Rookie linebacker CJ Allen was back on Sunday after missing a week-plus with a hamstring injury. The rookie rotated in with the starting defense as practiced moved along. The Sunday starters there were veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies.

-That nasty left miss continues to follow Spencer Shrader in Westfield. Both kickers kicked on Sunday, with Shrader making from 28, 33, 44 and 47 yards. He was wide left from 41 and 50 yards. Blake Grupe was a perfect 6-of-6 from those distances. So, for camp, Grupe is now 36-of-40 and Shrader is 27-of-40. Is that 61-yarder in the preseason opener going to carry enough weight for Shrader with roster cuts less than two weeks away?

-It sounds like a few more Colts starters will play in the preseason finale against Detroit (August 29th) versus the second preseason game against Atlanta (August 22nd). A reason for that is the Colts do have two joint practices this week, prior to the Atlanta game, whereas they won’t have any prior to the Detroit game.

-If you missed the Saturday update on special teams coordinator Brian Mason, he’s rocking a big brace on his left knee after suffering an ugly knee injury in the preseason opener. Football tough wise, Mason is using no crutches or scooter and is still coaching from the field after the injury. But Steichen did say the special teams coordinator will be up in the coaches booth for the final two preseason games.

-For the second straight day, cornerback Mooney Ward (back pain) was not present at Colts practice. Speaking of injuries, don’t expect Alec Pierce (ankle) to participate in either joint practice this week. That would mean Pierce misses all 13 training camp practices in Westfield, leaving him 3 weeks to ramp things up before the regular season opener.

-Sunday appeared to be the most full-padded 11-on-11 reps DeForest Buckner has received so far in camp. On one rep, Buckner had a really nice spin move on Matt Goncalves to hurry a Daniel Jones throw.

-Any Year 2 wrinkles from Lou Anarumo and the Colts defense? You saw a good amount of it Thursday against the Patriots. I am curious with the depth along the defensive line, do we see some bigger fronts, in the 5-man variety? The Colts opened up in that formation on Thursday. Colby Wooden was a player the Colts received in return for Zaire Franklin, and the staff really likes what he brings and the versatility he can provide. Veteran Jerry Tillery and Micheal Clemons are other “non starters” to watch here. The Colts feel better about their defensive line interior depth in 2026, so I’m interested to see how they use it.

-Here is how the starting offense looked on Sunday: QB-Daniel Jones, RB-Jonathan Taylor, WR-Josh Downs, WR-Laquon Treadwell, WR-Ashton Dulin, TE-Tyler Warren, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Jalen Travis.

-Here is how the starting defense looked on Sunday: DE-Laiatu Latu, DT-Grover Stewart, DE-Arden Key, DT-DeForest Buckner, LB-Jaylon Carlies, LB-Akeem Davis-Gaither, CB-Cam Taylor-Britt, CB-Justin Walley, CB-Sauce Gardner, S-Cam Bynum, S-A.J. Haulcy.

-Guys that stood out at Sunday’s practice: S-Cam Bynum, DT-DeForest Buckner, DE-Laiatu Latu

Injury Report : The following players did not appear to be participating at Sunday’s practice: WR-Alec Pierce (calf, on PUP), CB-Charvarius Ward Sr. (back), RB-D.J. Giddens (hamstring), WR-Anthony Gould (groin), OT-Nolan Rucci (Undisclosed), OT-Luke Tenuta (undisclosed)

2026 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-8/19 (Wednesday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/20 (Thursday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-4:30 PM practice

-8/22 (Saturday): 2nd preseason game vs. Falcons, 1:00 PM

Colts Camp Notebook Day 11: Defense Picks Daniel Jones Twice was originally published on 1075thefan.com