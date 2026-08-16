Water quality questions healthcare leaders should be asking about AAMI ST108

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Healthcare leaders assessing ST108 should focus their questions on five areas: governance, water classification, testing, distribution systems, and failure response. Clear answers in each area show whether a water program actually protects patients, rather than just sitting on a shelf as a policy document.

Health care facilities accounted for 53% of all reported U.S. drinking-water outbreaks between 2015 and 2020, yet they accounted for 87% of the deaths, according to CDC surveillance data published in March 2024. Most of those outbreaks traced back to pathogens that grow in aging pipes, storage tanks, and low-flow outlets, the same infrastructure ST108 was written to fix.

Asking sharp questions early tends to be the difference between routine compliance and a real crisis.

What Is AAMI ST108?

ST108 replaced an older guidance document that hospitals used for years. It sets clear rules for water used to clean, rinse, and sterilize medical tools. This standard actually touches every department that handles instruments, including facilities and infection prevention teams.

Who Owns Water Quality in Your Facility?

Someone at your facility needs clear authority over water quality decisions. Without a named owner, problems often sit unresolved for weeks at a time.

Sterile processing, facilities, infection prevention, and risk management teams all play a role in healthcare operations ST108 planning. Vendors and equipment makers matter here too, since they sometimes set stricter rules than the standard itself.

Several roles typically need a seat at the table. A strong governance plan usually includes:

Sterile processing and infection prevention leaders

Facilities and engineering staff who maintain equipment

Risk management and supply chain teams

Contracted water treatment vendors and manufacturers

Is Your Water Correctly Classified for Each Point of Use?

ST108 splits water into three types: utility water, critical water, and steam. Each type serves a different purpose, and mixing them up can put patients at risk.

A facility that reaches full ST108 compliance maps every water source down to the last outlet. Staff sometimes swap tap water for critical water during a shortage, which defeats the entire purpose of the standard.

Are Testing and Monitoring Practices Truly Reliable?

Testing water once and forgetting about it will not keep patients safe. Crews need to sample water after the last treatment step and at the points where it gets used. Trend data matters quite a lot here, since a slow decline can go unnoticed until a failure actually happens.

Staying current with ST108 regulatory updates helps teams know when testing rules shift. Some hospitals bring in outside help, like Absolute Water Technologies in Madison, Wisconsin, for specialized testing and system checks.

What Happens When Water Quality Fails?

A failed water test should trigger quick action, not confusion. Facilities need a plan that names which loads, instruments, and patients might be affected since the last good result.

The ST108 healthcare impact reaches beyond one department into every area that touched the affected water. A backup water source or an alternate site can keep operations running so crews can fix the main system.

The Path Forward for ST108 Compliance

Asking sharp questions about ST108 is how a facility moves from paper compliance to genuine patient protection. The governance, classification, testing, distribution, and failure-response questions covered here aren’t a one-time checklist; they’re a framework for ongoing, cross-departmental accountability.

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