Designers are bringing more pattern into understated homes

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Designers are bringing more patterns into understated homes by incorporating them on accent walls, patterned rugs, cushions and throws, and window treatments.

Last December, of roughly 140 interior designers surveyed by Apartment Therapy, only 14% hoped the trend of patterns in interior design would continue. However, the number doesn’t reflect today’s reality, judging by many homes.

Prints continue to be a refreshing change, even for homeowners who prefer minimalist aesthetics. Instead of stark rooms with plain walls and neutral palettes, they’re embracing the warmth and depth patterns have introduced into their living spaces.

Why Patterns in Interior Design Are Trending Again

According to interior designer Sarah Lederman, homes started to look alike, with many homeowners finding inspiration in “the same handful of images and homes” they found online. She noticed a change over the years as her clients started making more personality-driven choices and choosing modern interior patterns.

Patterns in interior design:

Evoke emotions

Create an inviting ambiance

Add depth and character

Offer a refreshing perspective

They don’t have to overpower your space; in fact, when intentionally incorporated, they can elevate a room without compromising the softness of an understated design.

Types of Patterns to Consider

Home decor patterns are hard to ignore. Finding the right balance ensures they attract the right kind of attention. Consider the various options available:

Geometric Patterns: Repeating shapes, lines, and angles that add a modern and sophisticated feel.

Repeating shapes, lines, and angles that add a modern and sophisticated feel. Stripes and Plaids: Horizontal or vertical stripes add a fun element, while plaids are structured and timeless.

Horizontal or vertical stripes add a fun element, while plaids are structured and timeless. Floral Prints: Make a room feel cozy and warm, bringing a touch of nature indoors.

Make a room feel cozy and warm, bringing a touch of nature indoors. Abstract: Unconventional, sparking interest and making elegant home design feel unique.

How Designers Are Bringing More Pattern Into Understated Homes

Designers can instantly determine how a pattern can influence the look and feel of a space. They consider a room’s size, its lighting and furniture, and may design with patterns:

On Accent Walls

Accent walls serve as the focal point of a room. Patterns can be incorporated with bold paint designs, graphic wallpaper, or geometric wood trim. Neutral surrounding walls and a pop of the accent color in the room’s decor help create the perfect balance.

With Patterned Rugs

Some designers incorporate patterns into a room by starting with one anchor, then building around it. Persian rugs are a great option because of their rich visual appeal. They help unite individual pieces of furniture while softening hard architectural lines.

Through Textured Cushions & Throws

Although interior design trends include cushions and throws, the key is not to be excessive. Patterned textiles add depth and comfort. One cushion or throw with a dominant pattern can be the anchor, with 3-5 colors from its palette for the other cushions or throws.

By Uplifting Window Treatments

Window treatments with a bold pattern work best with solid or neutral walls and furniture. A more subtle design can still add design interest while softening natural light and enhancing privacy.

Using Patterns to Transform Your Home

Patterns in interior design have graced homes for centuries, offering an exciting visual element for personal expression. They not only reflect your unique style but also inspire creativity, transforming your home into a warm, inviting space.

Explore our website for more design inspiration.