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Maintenance gap is quietly widening between newer and older neighborhoods

Discover how home maintenance differs in newer versus older areas. Gain insights into maintaining your home's value and condition. Start today!

Published on August 12, 2026
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Home maintenance gap is widening between newer and older neighborhoods
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Older neighborhoods now require substantially more spending than newer ones just to stand still, and a growing number of owners cannot cover it. This is causing a home maintenance gap that’s visible to onlookers. Home maintenance in a 1960s subdivision is a different financial proposition from the same work in a development built after 2010.

Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) noted that in 2023, average improvement spending on homes built before 1980 ran 24% higher than on homes built since 2010. But shockingly, home maintenance spending was 76% higher. The US housing stock reached a median age of 44 years that year, so this is going to affect more and more of us as our homes age.

Why Home Maintenance Costs More on Older Properties

Maintenance for older homes can feel like a perfect storm. Roofs, siding, windows, HVAC systems, and water heaters can all reach end of life at roughly the same time. 

Older properties also predate improvements in materials and codes, from sealed roof decks and enhanced fastening to insulation standards. So they consume more energy, costing more to run while also requiring more frequent attention.

The Gap Compounds

Deferring home care and replacement projects is what often does the most damage as homes get older. Another JCHS report shows that 2.9 million homeowner households lived in units HUD classifies as moderately or severely inadequate in 2023. Problems include water leaks and structural cracks. 

The spending pattern differs too. Room additions and porches accounted for 15% of investment in newer homes but only 8% in older ones. As those involved with maintenance for older homes know very well, budgets normally go on replacing what’s there rather than home improvements.

Why Neighborhood Upkeep Is Contagious

Neighborhood upkeep operates collectively. Visible disrepair on one property affects comparable sales on the street. This negatively affects appraisals, which affects how much equity neighbors can borrow against for their own repairs.

On the flip side, contractors also price by area. Streets with more work available attract more competition, so you could get a good deal on preventive home care projects.

What Preventive Home Care Actually Prevents

Preventive home care is cheaper than reactive repair by a wide margin, and roofing shows this most clearly. Taking care of the following jobs regularly is a good way to keep home maintenance costs down:

  • Clearing gutters
  • Replacing failed sealant
  • Fixing lifted flashing

All of these jobs cost a fraction of the water damage that follows when they’re neglected. An annual inspection can help catch problems while they’re still small.

For older properties, knowing where you sit in the replacement cycle matters more than any single job. If your roof is approaching twenty years, get an assessment now rather than after the next storm. Visit this page to arrange one.

Closing the Home Maintenance Gap

The key to managing maintenance for older homes is budgeting. A rough annual figure of 1% to 2% of your home’s value, weighted toward the higher end for pre-1980 properties, keeps small home maintenance jobs from becoming major headaches.

If you’ve enjoyed this article, there’s plenty more where it came from. Check out the rest of our site for the latest country music news, artist interviews, and everything happening around the city.

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