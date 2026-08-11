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Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Sights Set on Potential Country...

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Sights Set on Potential Country Music Career

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he's exploring a music career rooted in country, soul and the artists who influenced him growing up.

Published on August 11, 2026
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CinemaCon 2026 – Walt Disney Studios Invites You to its 2026 Presentation Highlighting its Upcoming Release Schedule
Source: Dwayne Johnson speaks during CinemaCon 2026 – Walt Disney Studios Invites you to its 2026 presentation highlighting its upcoming release schedule at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Sights Set on Potential Country Music Career

Over the past few decades, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has proven to be a versatile star, whether through sports or acting. Now, he may have his sights set on a career in music; country music.

RELATED: 27 Notable Country Music Crossovers

Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, are co-executive producers on Moana: Voices Across the Ocean, a companion album for the live-action movie. The album includes an original song from Johnson called “Your Dad,” which is dedicated to his daughters.

RELATED: The Ultimate 2026 Country Summer Playlist

According to Johnson, he’s had an interest in country music for some time, citing Sam Cooke, Elvis Presley, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Johnny Paycheck and Willie Nelson as influences from his teenage years.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the former WWE star indicated his interest in making country music is very real:

“But music has always been such an anchor for me, and very specifically in genres that I love, like country music, traditional country music,” Johnson said in an interview with Rolling Stone. And we’re exploring that now.”

The companion album for the live-action Moana isn’t Johnson’s first outing behind a mic, as his song “You’re Welcome” from the 2016 animated original was a pleasant surprise for critics and audiences alike.

Country Music May Be Experiencing a New ‘Golden Era’

Johnson’s desire to attempt a career in country music follows the trend of the genre’s increased profile and frequent crossovers into the mainstream.

Currently, country songs are dominating the Billboard Hot 100, with Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” racking up a 17th nonconsecutive week at the top spot.

Morgan Wallen’s 2025 album, I’m the Problem, returned to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart last week for a 14th nonconsecutive week.

In recent years, major stars like Beyoncé and Post Malone have crossed over into country music and experienced both critical and commercial success.

Taylor Swift even made a quick return to country music with her song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for the Toy Story 5 soundtrack.

Even western fashion and shows like Landman and various Yellowstone spinoffs signal a shift pop culture is experiencing, thanks in part to the popularity of the genre.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, with all the star power he has, that Johnson could make a move toward country music as well.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Sights Set on Potential Country Music Career was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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