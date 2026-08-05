Source: (Left to right) Koe Wetzel and Ella Langley (Getty Images)

Koe Wetzel, Ella Langley Set to Release New Song ‘Jaded’ Friday

Koe Wetzel announced Wednesday that he is releasing a new song called “Jaded,” featuring Ella Langley, on Friday. The song is part of the deluxe edition of his album, The Night Champion.

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This marks the second time the pair have collaborated on a song, as Langley had Wetzel feature on the lead single from her debut EP Excuse the Mess, “That’s Why We Fight.”

That was back in 2023, when Langley was just starting to break into the country music mainstream. She toured with Wetzel at the time, which helped give the future country superstar more exposure.

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Wetzel posted a teaser to the new song on his Instagram account, which you can watch below:

“That’s Why We Fight” was more of an edgier track, but now in this full circle moment for the pair who seem to currently be at the peak of their powers, they’re giving us something different.

“Jaded” was written by Wetzel and Langley, along with Jordan Schmidt and ERNEST.

Langley has been a chart-dominating success throughout 2026, as “Choosin’ Texas” spends a 16th week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, with “I Don’t Love You Anymore” and “Be Her” joining the megahit within the chart’s top 10.

It would be no surprise, based on the snippet featured in Wetzel’s teaser, if “Jaded” joins the other three singles high on the chart at some point in the near future.

Koe Wetzel, Ella Langley Set to Release New Song 'Jaded' Friday was originally published on 93qcountry.com